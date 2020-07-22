My OBT

Happy Planters

Julie Richard

I am always on the hunt for wee treasures, and ceramicist Julie Richard’s cheeky planters are a dream come true! She describes her wares as “Small happy planters to make your plants smile,” and I think she’s exactly right. With nearly 5,000 sales since she opened her Etsy shop in 2017, Richard is clearly charming more shoppers than just me.

“My inspiration comes from the desire to bring a little happiness around me, to share my joy in the face of life and the pleasure that I have to create. Change the world one smile at a time!”

– About Julie Richard (via Google Translate)

Interestingly, Julie Richard was a cinematographer before she decided to pursue ceramics. It makes me curious about her film work. I wonder if it was as simple and playful as her ceramics.

You can see all of Julie Richard’s beautiful ceramic planters and containers in her Etsy shop and on Instagram and Facebook.

  1. bcparkison
    July 22, 2020 at 8:07 am

    They certainly unique. I think I like the buildings best.

  3. loisajay
    July 22, 2020 at 10:51 am

    I wonder if the cats are included with the planters? 😉 So very cute!!

