Home Makeover: Tomb Edition

I’m planning on getting my real estate license soon, so I’ve been looking at even more real estate virtual tours than usual (which is saying something). But one of my internet searches for home tours turned up something so exceptional, I just had to share. The Egyptian government recently started a virtual tourism campaign entitled Experience Egypt from home. Stay home. Stay safe. The virtual tours explore some of the country’s most famous sites, and they’re all great. But the tour of Ramsses VI’s tomb, known as KV9, is beyond anything I’ve ever seen.

Located in the Valley of the Kings among some of the world’s most elaborate and famous tombs, Ramsses VI definitely did a respectable job of keeping up with the Joneses. Surprisingly, rather than building his own tomb, Ramesses reused the tomb of his nephew, Ramesses V, who he succeeded before him.

After moving the former inhabitant to another tomb (rude), R-Six made the place his own. He put on a few additions and did some extensive redecorating before moving in. Among the changes made, Ramesses VI had his face painted over all appearances of his nephew’s image. It’s actually the paintings that I found most fascinating. While taking the tour, make sure you remember to look up at the walls and the spectacular ceilings.

You can enjoy the virtual tour of the tomb of Ramesses VI here, and you can explore all of the Egyptian Government’s virtual tours of heritage sites here.