The Innovator

Wallace Chan

Today, I am thrilled to bring you the remarkable, mind-blowing jeweled creations by artist Wallace Chan. Though he came from humble beginnings, Chan’s primary-school education hasn’t slowed him down a bit. In fact, his necklace named Great Wall, made of diamond and jadeite, sold for $73.5 million in 2012. I’d call that success!

Chan began his career at the age of 17 carving Buddah statues out of precious stones. His natural talent and analytical mind helped him develop what is known as the “Wallace Cut,” a carving technique similar to that used on medieval intaglios and cameos. The carving techniques, when applied to precious stones of a certain crystalline shape, created reflections deep in the stones, giving them Chan’s signature depth and lushness of color.

“When I started learning about gem-cutting, I saw how the light entered the stone’s body through its surface, and how light interacts inside it. When I carve an image at the back of a gemstone, that image is visible on the front. But, thanks to the stone’s own reflective properties, the design appears four additional times. When viewed from the front, the result seems almost three-dimensional.”

– Wallace Chan

Chan later developed The Wallace Chan Porcelain, a fortified, redefined material that is five times harder than steel. The artist is always experimenting with new and old materials, and coming up with innovative ways to work with them.

You can see all of Wallace Chan’s amazing creations on his website and on Instagram.

I had to think of a way to capture the light – as if the butterfly were ever-fluttering, under the sun and in the wind. Light is important, it's not everything. Shadows play a part, too. · I carved pathways for the light so that when it reached the surface of the crystal or the titanium, it would encounter more opportunities for reflection. Also, in my carving, I created an uneven surface, where shadows would form a contrast to the light, giving the illusion that the butterfly is moving – even when completely still. – Wallace Chan · 我必須想辦法捕捉光，使蝴蝶能夠在光中飛、風中舞。光很重要，但光並非一切，我們不能忽略影子。 · 我雕刻出光的途徑，以至光能夠在水晶和金屬的表面得到更多折射機會。光與影在凹凸不平的雕刻上構成對比，令作品在完全靜止的狀態下，產生動的錯覺。– 陳世英 · #wallacechanart #wallacechan #wallacechanjewelry #butterfly

⁠♥️ Ruby Week ♥️ Finally! @GEMOLOGUE is on Spotify! 🎵🎵🎵⁠ Make sure to check my playlist! 💎⁠ ⁠ This Wallace Chan ‘Music on my Mind’ necklace is like a ruby sonata! 🎼 The name of the necklace adorned with rare Burmese rubies, opals, pink sapphires and diamonds is inspired by its shape. The musical form of the necklaces gently “pulses like a heartbeat.” Admiring the piece, as Wallace Chan states himself, “people are excited by the red, and calmed by the blue”. @LizaUrla #jewelleryface #gemologue ⁠ ⁠ For more breathtaking designs – Link in Bio 👆⁠ ⁠ If you liked this post, share it with friends in your stories 🌟 ⁠ 📷 @gemkreatives @juliaflitphotography⁠ .⁠ .⁠ #wallacechanart #wallacechan #ruby #rubyjewels #rubyjewelry #rubyjewellery #birthstones #jewelleryblogger #jewelryblogger #jewelleryblog #cancerseason #gemologist #music #ukblogger #londonblog #sculpturalart #spotifyplaylist #rubynecklace #londonblogger #ukblogger⁠ #rubyring #oneofakind #pigeonblood #red #redruby #savoirfaire

Butterflies do not last. Suddenly they are here, and suddenly they are gone. The longest-living butterfly species lives for up to 12 months, and the shortest lives for only two days. How can a life be so beautiful and so brief? Is there anything I can do about it? · So I spent three years working to seal the real butterfly wings from butterfly specimen in between crystal, mother of pearl and titanium. · 蝴蝶稍縱即逝。她突然出現，突然又消失。壽命最長的蝴蝶活上12個月，壽命最短的就只有兩天。何以這美麗的生命如此短暫？我能否為她做些甚麼？ · 於是，我用上三年時間，將蝴蝶的標本翅膀，鑲在水晶、貝母和鈦金屬之間。 · Forever Dancing – Bright Star · 我還在飛舞 — 麗人天 · #wallacechanart #wallacechan #wallacechanjewelry #butterfly

💎 The famous artisan jeweler @wallacechanart was born in Fuzhou in 1956. Based in Hong-Kong he continues to impress with extraordinary jewelry pieces, exposed in the galeries, museums & private collections all over the world, due to unique style and using such interesting materials as porcelain and carved gemstones. 💎 He has also invented a technique where gems hold each other in place without the need for metal claws. This method is inspired by Ming-style furniture famous for its mortice and tenon joints. 💎 He is known for ingenious adoption of titanium in almost all his works, cause it’s much lighter than gold. 💎 Today, althought, Wallace Chan has a workshop with fifty staff, but still cuts gems and does stonesetting himself. 💎 In 1987, Wallace Chan invented a three-dimensional sculpture technique called #Wallacecut. This skill requires extremely precision reverse engraving and cutting techniques. It took the designer two and a half years to master this skill. 💎 He created the most expensive necklace in the world – A Heritage in Bloom. With a total carat 383.4 is a heavy necklace in other word 1.1 kg of weight. It is composed to be exact of 11,551 gemstones. #wallacechan #jewelry #jewellery #highjewelry #diamonds #necklace #carat #ювелирноеискусство #hautejoaillerie #bijoux #bijouxcreateur

TITANIUM MASTERY After 8 years of research, Wallace Chan discovered the way to tame titanium in 2007. The lightweight metal is hard and strong. Its natural colors compliment colored gemstones, and its bio-friendly nature embraces the human body. These distinctive characteristics of titanium expand the possibilities for jewelry-making. dimension engraving #wallacechan #titaniumjewelry #creativejewelry #keepgoing #mastercraftsmanship #craftsmanship #newtrendsinjewelry #India #indianblogger #instajewel #inspiration #innovativejewels #jewelry #oneofakind #artisnaljewels #hautejoailler #jewelryspecialist #jewellove #jeweladdict #jewelrycollector #jn #jewelryauction #jewelsofnature #oneofakind #uniquejewels #highjewelry #finejewelry #poetryinjewelry #contemporary #jeweladdict #contemporaryheirlooms #Jewellerybloggerindia

Porcelain is known to mineralogists in the field where a white unglazed porcelain plate is used to make the so-called streak test that contributes to the identification of some minerals. As a gem material it has been seen in translucent to opaque, porous artificial products with a characteristic lustre having been used as imitations of gemstones, namely turquoise. Modern versions of porcelain can also be seen in jewellery as a construction material, notably by the Hong Kong-based jewellery artist Wallace Chan. Known for his love for knowledge and technology, he took years to perfect what he dubbed “unbreakable porcelain”. It appears that the material is reinforced with iron, silicon, zirconium and one other ingredient that Mr Chan didn’t reveal, being heated in a furnace to more than 1,600ºC, higher than porcelain is usually fired. Due to the 18-20% volume reduction during the firing process as the moisture evaporates, each piece has to be sized in a way that takes this shrinkage into account, a highly delicate operation. In the images, jewellery art by master Wallace Chan featuring his new “unbreakable porcalain” embelished with coloured gemstones and diamonds © Wallace Chan International Limited . . #jewelry #art #luxury #newmaterials #gemology #porcelain #wallacechan #wallacechanjewelry #gemmology #gemmologie #gemologia #gemologist #gemmogist #porcelana #porcelaine #artificial #gemmaterial #jewellery #hautejoaillerie #inovation #jewelleryart #jewelryartist #gemseducation #jewelryart #porcelainart #education #portugalgemas

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “The Innovator

  1. janhaltn
    July 31, 2020 at 8:06 am

    I love his work. Ok, I probably wouldn’t wear any of them to Walmart but I would be happy to show them to anybody that wanted to see them. I really enjoyed the video on his web site. I didn’t find any price to buy one of his works, but I got a feeling it is well above my fixed income. I can always come to look at his work as often as I want on his web site, which I bookmarked. Hal

  2. bcparkison
    July 31, 2020 at 8:43 am

    Oh my…beautiful but completely out of reach for most of us.

