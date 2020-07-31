The Innovator

Wallace Chan

Today, I am thrilled to bring you the remarkable, mind-blowing jeweled creations by artist Wallace Chan. Though he came from humble beginnings, Chan’s primary-school education hasn’t slowed him down a bit. In fact, his necklace named Great Wall, made of diamond and jadeite, sold for $73.5 million in 2012. I’d call that success!

Chan began his career at the age of 17 carving Buddah statues out of precious stones. His natural talent and analytical mind helped him develop what is known as the “Wallace Cut,” a carving technique similar to that used on medieval intaglios and cameos. The carving techniques, when applied to precious stones of a certain crystalline shape, created reflections deep in the stones, giving them Chan’s signature depth and lushness of color.

“When I started learning about gem-cutting, I saw how the light entered the stone’s body through its surface, and how light interacts inside it. When I carve an image at the back of a gemstone, that image is visible on the front. But, thanks to the stone’s own reflective properties, the design appears four additional times. When viewed from the front, the result seems almost three-dimensional.” – Wallace Chan

Chan later developed The Wallace Chan Porcelain, a fortified, redefined material that is five times harder than steel. The artist is always experimenting with new and old materials, and coming up with innovative ways to work with them.

