Etsomnia™ 277: Avant Guarded

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. ( True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
The term avant garde is one of those that gets regularly, hilariously
. Wildly-divergent items from mis-applied to sunglasses to art(?!?) to hats are labeled avant garde rather than what they are – just weird. overdressed taxidermied swans
For more Etsy fun
, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!
I will give $1 to the first person who correctly guesses the name of this item.
No, thanks. My neck already has its own atmosphere. It doesn’t need a matching ecosystem.
“Feemail clowin owitfit” I don’t know about the costume, but that is certainly some avant garde spelling!
This stunner is a set of collar, cuffs, and necktie for women. Want, want, want! By EastMOTIONdesign
Is that brown acid from Woodstock still making the rounds?
Let’s set aside the obvious fashion problems with this sweater, and focus on the practicality. If it’s cool enough to need a sweater, those cutouts are going to be problematic.
Ooh, yummy! By NellaMonroyBijoux
Ralph, it’s PETA on 1. Should I tell them to call back later?
My, what big glasses you have… Seriously. Big. Like really big. Why?
Whatever is happening here, I’m in! By AngelBySilvia
For the decorator with everything – a table with an identity crisis.
Tights with ruffled knee pads, for those special occasions when you know you’re going to end up on your knees but still want to feel pretty…
Gorgeous 3D meteor shower sculptural art by IntegratedArtists.
I may not be able to define avant garde, but I know it’s not this.
Fur-and-bone goblets are maybe the only way to get me to say no to wine.
Like this: Like Loading...
Related
Categories:
Art, Design, Etsomnia™, Fashion, Humor, Shopping | Tags: avant garde, decor, Etsomnia, etsy, fashion, Postaday | Permalink.
I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!
July 30, 2020 at 8:05 am
I’m with you on a couple of these ,but the others???
LikeLiked by 1 person
July 30, 2020 at 8:39 am
I did a lot of double takes when I spotted some of these things.
LikeLike
July 30, 2020 at 8:16 am
Oh, please Donna. Do join me in some fuzzy wine. WTH?? I am still trying to figure out that first photo. Her head looks so big and her body so short with those tiny, tiny shoes….
LikeLiked by 1 person
July 30, 2020 at 8:40 am
You’ll get it. Just think about its respective parts…
LikeLiked by 1 person
July 30, 2020 at 9:08 am
Ha! I got it. OMG…so weird.
LikeLike
July 30, 2020 at 9:02 am
Those goblets are the vessels used by raccoons drinking the blood of their enemies. There is so much that is phenomenally ugly or disturbing in this post. I love the collar and cuffs and the meteor shower. The gigantic glasses are very well done but I don’t get the idea behind them at all. There’s a lot of stuff in this post that looks like it was scrumbled together from drier lint but I think the item that makes me feel most uncomfortable is actually that table. I don’t object to a bit of asymmetry in furniture but that is such a mishmash that it makes me feel on edge.
LikeLike