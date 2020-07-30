Etsomnia™ 277: Avant Guarded

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

The term avant garde is one of those that gets regularly, hilariously mis-applied. Wildly-divergent items from sunglasses to art(?!?) to hats to overdressed taxidermied swans are labeled avant garde rather than what they are – just weird.

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

I will give $1 to the first person who correctly guesses the name of this item.

No, thanks. My neck already has its own atmosphere. It doesn’t need a matching ecosystem.

“Feemail clowin owitfit” I don’t know about the costume, but that is certainly some avant garde spelling!

This stunner is a set of collar, cuffs, and necktie for women. Want, want, want! By EastMOTIONdesign

Is that brown acid from Woodstock still making the rounds?

Let’s set aside the obvious fashion problems with this sweater, and focus on the practicality. If it’s cool enough to need a sweater, those cutouts are going to be problematic.

Ooh, yummy! By NellaMonroyBijoux

Ralph, it’s PETA on 1. Should I tell them to call back later?

My, what big glasses you have… Seriously. Big. Like really big. Why?

Whatever is happening here, I’m in! By AngelBySilvia

For the decorator with everything – a table with an identity crisis.

Tights with ruffled knee pads, for those special occasions when you know you’re going to end up on your knees but still want to feel pretty…

Gorgeous 3D meteor shower sculptural art by IntegratedArtists.

I may not be able to define avant garde, but I know it’s not this.

Fur-and-bone goblets are maybe the only way to get me to say no to wine.