On the top of a massive natural rock chimney in Wisconsin perches a building known as the House on the Rock. The calm of the house’s exterior belies the noisy, nutty attractions within. The property is home to some true marvels (like the world’s largest indoor carousel) and some truly creepy collections (including the hundreds of mannequins with wings suspended from the ceilings), but it’s certainly never dull. It’s located in Wisconsin’s Wyoming Valley near Frank Lloyd Wright’s Wisconsin home, Taliesin and other historic landmarks. There are certainly plenty of good reasons to visit the area!

The carousel alone is worth the price of admission, sporting 269 carousel animals, 182 lanterns, 20,000+ lights, and all those kooky mannequin angels. The house is the home to thousands of dolls and animatronics and self-playing instruments, oh, and a giant squid fighting a whale.

“For over 60 years, the House on the Rock has been a majestic work in progress. It began in 1945, when a man named Alex Jordan had a towering goal: to build a man-made retreat as awe-inspiring as the view from the rock upon which the house would eventually be built. From that spark of imagination, the House on the Rock has evolved to include displays and collections of the exotic, the unusual and the amazing that can be viewed as three separate tours.” – About The House on the Rock

