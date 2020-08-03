My OBT

Paper and Shadow

by 4 Comments

Marina Talamaska

Marina Talamaska (formerly Adamova) creates beautiful, tiny worlds out of paper and shadow. The artist is also an illustrator and graphic designer, but her paper work really blows me away. Her pieces exhibit a wonderful blending of illustration and paper cutting techniques.

Talamaska likes to make pieces that tell a story. Many of them pull characters from children’s stories, and all of them invite us into another world. Talamaska says her favorite things are “the sharp knife I use, finding secondary meaning in fairytales, and symbolism in illustration.”

You can see all of Marina Talamaska’s magical cut paper art on her website and on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

🤗#Repost from @topcreator with @regram.app … Привет, друзья! @talamaskanka и @lectoroom объявляют набор на авторский курс по бумажной пластике. Новичок или опытный, дизайнер или иллюстратор – интересно будет всем. Что внутри? — разбираемся в материалах для бумагопластики; — учимся вырезать смелые и необычные формы; — выполняем собственную большую работу. ⠀ Онлайн-формат обучения в виде лекций и практических заданий: каждую из ваших работ автор курса проверяет лично и записывает подробную рецензию. А видео-лекции для повторения останутся с вами навсегда! Зачем покупать подарки, если можно сделать самому! 😉 Записаться можно уже сейчас! А трем самым решительным подписчикам – скидка 10% по коду TOPPAPER Активная ссылка на курс в описании профиля @lectoroom —– #реклама #курсы #арт #бумага #art #papercutting #tutorial #paperartist #craft #handmade #handcut #creative #inspiration #shoutout

A post shared by Marina Talamaska (@talamaskanka) on

View this post on Instagram

😘💓repost from @paperartistcollective with @regram.app … Its time for Marina Adamova´s – @talamaskanka – own favorite. As many of our artists Marina tells us: "Each time I have a chance to try something new that exact artwork becomes my fav. So my latest artwork is my favourite one most likely." We love how Marina has used colors in this beautiful piece. Its so balanced yet dynamic. 😍⠀ ⠀ #paperartistcollective#paperart#paperartist#paper#papercut#inspo#inspiration#paperartwork#papercutting#cutfrompaper#marinaadamova#favorite#talamaskanka#russianartist#moscowart#fish#water #handcut #handmade #shoutout #artfido #topcreator #papersculpture #illustration #instaart #talnts #kirigami #kirigamifun #artweinspire #LGenPaper

A post shared by Marina Talamaska (@talamaskanka) on

View this post on Instagram

Водолеям привет!;) Совершенно неожиданный день сегодня: наткнулась на репортаж "идущие к чёрту" -г-ну Соболеву респект🙄,сделал мой день, напридумывала всяких планов и проектов, и затемпературила под финал дня. Ну ничего, прорвемся!:) а как у Вас? Aquarius time!✌😀 #art #paper #papercutting #paperart #papercraft #paperartist #artwork #details #handcut #handmade #crafts #kirigami #shoutout #artfido #topcreator #paperartistcollective #creative #inspiration #artweinspire #mondi #pergraphica #artsy #talnts #white #paperhoroscope #horoscope #Aquarius #instaart #topartist #strictlypaperart

A post shared by Marina Talamaska (@talamaskanka) on

4 thoughts on “Paper and Shadow

Leave a comment

  1. acflory
    August 3, 2020 at 6:14 am

    Love these. I was watching a gardening program about Japan and the presenter explained that for the Japanese designers, absence of something is as important as what’s actually there. Can’t remember the term but these lovely paper art pieces remind me of that ‘absence’.

    Like

    Reply
  2. loisajay
    August 3, 2020 at 7:40 am

    That tiny orange dress….!

    Like

    Reply
  3. bcparkison
    August 3, 2020 at 8:09 am

    Nice work. Love the garden.

    Like

    Reply
  4. janhaltn
    August 3, 2020 at 9:45 am

    I really like a few of them, the rest I can pass on. The one of the house in the woods is my favorite — Hal

    Like

    Reply

