Marina Talamaska

Marina Talamaska (formerly Adamova) creates beautiful, tiny worlds out of paper and shadow. The artist is also an illustrator and graphic designer, but her paper work really blows me away. Her pieces exhibit a wonderful blending of illustration and paper cutting techniques.

Talamaska likes to make pieces that tell a story. Many of them pull characters from children’s stories, and all of them invite us into another world. Talamaska says her favorite things are “the sharp knife I use, finding secondary meaning in fairytales, and symbolism in illustration.”

You can see all of Marina Talamaska’s magical cut paper art on her website and on Instagram.