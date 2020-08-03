Marina Talamaska (formerly Adamova) creates beautiful, tiny worlds out of paper and shadow. The artist is also an illustrator and graphic designer, but her paper work really blows me away. Her pieces exhibit a wonderful blending of illustration and paper cutting techniques.
Talamaska likes to make pieces that tell a story. Many of them pull characters from children’s stories, and all of them invite us into another world. Talamaska says her favorite things are “the sharp knife I use, finding secondary meaning in fairytales, and symbolism in illustration.”
You can see all of Marina Talamaska’s magical cut paper art on her website and on Instagram.
August 3, 2020 at 6:14 am
Love these. I was watching a gardening program about Japan and the presenter explained that for the Japanese designers, absence of something is as important as what’s actually there. Can’t remember the term but these lovely paper art pieces remind me of that ‘absence’.
August 3, 2020 at 7:40 am
That tiny orange dress….!
August 3, 2020 at 8:09 am
Nice work. Love the garden.
August 3, 2020 at 9:45 am
I really like a few of them, the rest I can pass on. The one of the house in the woods is my favorite — Hal
