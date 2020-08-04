Traditions in Glass

Seattle artist Preston Singletary spectacularly celebrates his Native American heritage in his glass creations. Whether tabletop-sized or dozens of feet high, they all exhibit his signature style. Singletary grew up listening to stories told by his great-grandparents, who were both full Tlingit Indian. Those stories clearly had a deep influence on the artist.
In fact, Singletary is best known for his traditional Native American themes. Many of his works reference clan crests, including his own family crest, the killer whale. Even his more abstract works feel organic and modern, like updated native art.
You can see all of Preston Singletary’s remarkable work on his website and on Instagram.
August 4, 2020 at 8:31 am
They are delightfully different. I sure hope the one in Portland is still standing.
August 4, 2020 at 11:38 am
Wow! These are gorgeous. I love the soft, undulating and curved lines of the pieces and the subtle contrasts in texture and colour. I think this is an excellent fusion of the modern and the traditional. I am especially drawn to the whale pieces. I would own those in a heartbeat.
