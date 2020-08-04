Traditions in Glass

Seattle artist Preston Singletary spectacularly celebrates his Native American heritage in his glass creations. Whether tabletop-sized or dozens of feet high, they all exhibit his signature style. Singletary grew up listening to stories told by his great-grandparents, who were both full Tlingit Indian. Those stories clearly had a deep influence on the artist.

In fact, Singletary is best known for his traditional Native American themes. Many of his works reference clan crests, including his own family crest, the killer whale. Even his more abstract works feel organic and modern, like updated native art.

You can see all of Preston Singletary’s remarkable work on his website and on Instagram.