Traditions in Glass

Seattle artist Preston Singletary spectacularly celebrates his Native American heritage in his glass creations. Whether tabletop-sized or dozens of feet high, they all exhibit his signature style. Singletary grew up listening to stories told by his great-grandparents, who were both full Tlingit Indian. Those stories clearly had a deep influence on the artist.

In fact, Singletary is best known for his traditional Native American themes. Many of his works reference clan crests, including his own family crest, the killer whale. Even his more abstract works feel organic and modern, like updated native art.

You can see all of Preston Singletary’s remarkable work on his website and on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

Check out the Traver Gallery at Intersect Aspen online now at: www.art-aspen.com/traver-gallery . . . Posted @withregram • @travergallery Today marks the opening of the inaugural Intersect Aspen's Online Viewing Rooms which is comprised of 110 galleries from 28 different countries. For this exhibition will be highlighting the work of 6 artists; Clare Belfrage, Squire Broel, Ross Richmond, Jane Rosen, Preston Singletary, April Surgent – all artists who are renowned in their field for the unique sculptural work they create. . . . . #travergallery #intersectart #ClareBelfrage #SquireBroel #RossRichmond #JaneRosen #PrestonSingletary#AprilSurgent #glassart #cameo #stonesculpture #glassblowing #bronzecasting

A post shared by Preston Singletary Studio (@prestonsingletarystudio) on

View this post on Instagram

A big congrats to the Stonington Gallery on their 40th Anniversary! Check out their current exhibit "Stonington Celebrates 40", which includes a special collaboration piece by Preston Singletary and Raven Skyriver depicting orcas (1st image, photo by Russell Johnson). . Whistle Preston Singletary & Raven Skyriver Blown and sand carved glass 27" x 29"x 15" #PrestonSingletary #RavenSkyriver #StoningtonGallery #StoningtonAt40 #BlownGlass #GlassArt #SeattleArt #Orca Posted @withrepost • @stonington_gallery The October 2019 exhibit "Raven Skyriver & Preston Singletary" produced one of the most jaw-dropping works of Stonington's decade: Whistle, a collaboration between Raven and Preston, both Washington-born Tlingit glassblowers. But that wasn't the only show-stopper. This show was wall to wall beauty, with execution on the highest level. Don't miss the wonderful photos of the two blowing in our website. . . . Some works from this exhibit are still available to collect. Please inquire, or visit our website to explore the show. Images: Whistle by Raven Skyriver and Preston Singletary; Sprint by Skyriver; Salmon Tlingit Glass Basket by Singletary; Plunge by Skyriver; Aurora Borealis by Singletary & Joe David; Hold Fast by Skyriver; Kéet by Singletary; Calf by Skyriver; Skyriver (seated) and Singletary (leaning at right) blowing "Whistle" at Benjamin Moore Studio. . . #ravenskyriver #PrestonSingletary #northwestnativeartglass #northwestnative #BlownGlass #indigenous #northwestcoast #indigenous #contemporarynorthwestcoastart #stoningtonat40 #seattlegallery #pioneersquare

A post shared by Preston Singletary Studio (@prestonsingletarystudio) on

View this post on Instagram

"Using vibrant red and charcoal coloured blown glass, the “Fire Keeper” guardian spirit figure pays tribute to the important role of fire keeping in Tlingit tradition. During sweat lodge ceremonies, the fire keeper is responsible for tending to the sacred fire, as well as sourcing and heating stones.⁣" ⁣ The “Humanity at the Crossroad” exhibition opens June 20th, 2020. Join Preston Singletary for the "Virtual Opening and Artist Talk" happening this Saturday at 10AM PST. RSVP at sandraainsleygallery.com to get a Zoom link to attend. ⁣ Fire Keeper Preston Singletary collaboration with Joe David 38.5" x 10.5" x 6" Posted @withregram • @ainsleygallery #PrestonSingletary #JoeDavid #SandraAinsleyGallery #HumanityAtTheCrossroad #BlownGlass #GlassArt #Tlingit #Toronto #TorontoArt

A post shared by Preston Singletary Studio (@prestonsingletarystudio) on

View this post on Instagram

Posted @withregram • @ravenskyriver Collaboration with @prestonsingletarystudio and @joedavid2656 2020. I wanted to post a series of collaborations. For those of you who don’t work in glass, understand that all works I make require the help of other talented artists to complete. Collaborative or otherwise. Working collaboratively provides a different perspective because it requires you to relinquish control, and set aside certain expectations, and be open to what will happen. The beauty in it, is that the outcome is something you could have never come up with on your own. Missing the glass community right now, and looking forward to the closeness we enjoy when working together, problem solving, and creating . . . Humpback Whale Blown and sand carved glass 19" x 33" x 7" Photo: Russell Johnson #PrestonSingletary #RavenSkyriver #JoeDavid #BlownGlass #GlassArt #ContemporaryArt #Tlingit #HumpbackWhale

A post shared by Preston Singletary Studio (@prestonsingletarystudio) on

View this post on Instagram

The "Artifacts From a Future Dream" exhibition is an homage to the future generations of Indigenous people. As I create pieces and imagine themes that could evoke the spirit of my culture, it is a process. In the old days, objects were made for the opposite side of the tribe and served as a visual reminder of our shared history. Today, my work goes out into the world and is not just exclusively for my Native community. Hopefully, the objects I create inspire the next generations to explore new materials and continue to produce the forms, tell the stories, and thrive within their communities. See the "Artifacts From a Future Dream" exhibit now at: www.travergallery.com True Knowledge 28" x 13" x 4" Blown and sand carved glass Photo: Russell Johnson #PrestonSingletary #TraverGallery #ArtifactsFromAFutureDream #Tlingit #GlassConnections #BlownGlass #GlassArt #Seattle #SeattleArt

A post shared by Preston Singletary Studio (@prestonsingletarystudio) on

  1. bcparkison
    August 4, 2020 at 8:31 am

    They are delightfully different. I sure hope the one in Portland is still standing.

    Like

    Reply
  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    August 4, 2020 at 11:38 am

    Wow! These are gorgeous. I love the soft, undulating and curved lines of the pieces and the subtle contrasts in texture and colour. I think this is an excellent fusion of the modern and the traditional. I am especially drawn to the whale pieces. I would own those in a heartbeat.

    Like

    Reply

