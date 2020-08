Blagovesta & Aleksandar Makedonsky

Bulgarian artists Blagovesta and Aleksandar Makedonsky make instantly-likeable figures in ceramic that I wish I knew in person. There’s something utterly charming and very striking about their little ceramic people.

There’s something a little retro and a lot quirky about the characters they create. I can’t really pin down what they’re reminding me of, but I find them very compelling.

You can follow Blagovesta and Aleksandar Makedonsky on their website and on Facebook and Etsy.