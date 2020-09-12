My OBT

Australian Geometry

Stefano Canturi

How does any designer know they’ve truly made it? Is it sales? Is it professional acclaim? Is it personal satisfaction? Well, in the case of classically-trained Australian jeweler Stefano Canturi, that ah-ha moment came when Mattel approached him to make the world’s rarest and most expensive Barbie. You read that right.

“I wanted the jewelry design to pay homage to Barbie’s modern yet timeless style.”

– Stefano Canturi

Although he was making only one of them, Canturi spent a month designing his Barbie. He made sure it was all perfect – hair, makeup, fashion, shoes, and her real jewels. Barbie’s necklace includes three full carats of diamonds, including an extremely rare one-carat pink diamond (of course).

While the Barbie is a little too far for me, I am a huge fan of Canturi’s jewelry. His signature geometric diamond settings are like nothing I’ve ever seen. I can’t (responsibly) afford any of them, so I’ll have to be content to sit back and look at them.

You can follow the stylish Canturi on their website and on Instagram and Facebook.

Feel special.

Earrings that move with you.

All wrapped up 🎁

  2. Prior...
    September 12, 2020 at 9:23 am

    Hey Donna – these are all so interesting and I know some math teachers that would like many of these
    Some have a 1960s vibe to me – and then I can see some cubism connections
    and the “stella” earrings reminded me of picture frames!

