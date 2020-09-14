The Geometry of Summer

Costas Spathis

Although he lists his occupations as architecture and photography, I can’t imagine Costas Spathis has much time for the former. His broad travels and trippy, dreamlike aerial photos and videos seem like they would be more than a full-time job. Spathis’s creative work is simultaneously calming me and blowing my mind. Many of his work feature the awesomely-talented Naiads, a synchronized swimming team from Greece who specialize in weddings, events, and photo shoots. Of course, his architecture photography is stunning, as well, but today, I’m feeling beachy!

“[Costas Spathis] specializes in aerial photography and his work combines a minimalist style and geometric composition. His work is tangible proof of how technology increasingly influences contemporary art. Usually his photography resembles a pattern, a shadow game, a parametric view of a city, minimalism and various concepts of architecture.” – About Costas Spathis

The waning non-summer we’ve had is making me long for sand and sea. If I needed convincing to visit Greece (I didn’t), I certainly don’t need it now!

