The Geometry of Summer

Although he lists his occupations as architecture and photography, I can’t imagine Costas Spathis has much time for the former. His broad travels and trippy, dreamlike aerial photos and videos seem like they would be more than a full-time job. Spathis’s creative work is simultaneously calming me and blowing my mind. Many of his work feature the awesomely-talented Naiads, a synchronized swimming team from Greece who specialize in weddings, events, and photo shoots. Of course, his architecture photography is stunning, as well, but today, I’m feeling beachy!
“[Costas Spathis] specializes in aerial photography and his work combines a minimalist style and geometric composition. His work is tangible proof of how technology increasingly influences contemporary art. Usually his photography resembles a pattern, a shadow game, a parametric view of a city, minimalism and various concepts of architecture.”– About Costas Spathis
The waning non-summer we’ve had is making me long for sand and sea. If I needed convincing to visit Greece (I didn’t), I certainly don’t need it now!
You can follow Costas Spathis on his website and on Instagram, and you can follow the Naiads on their website and Instagram.
September 14, 2020 at 6:25 am
Simply Splendid!
September 14, 2020 at 10:30 am
They certainly are!
September 14, 2020 at 11:32 am
Happy to see this art today. I have a relative that makes a living doing aero photographic pictures for clients. A very long time ago, when I was a US Navy Air Crew, I took some interesting aero photographs. But nothing like this artist. Hal
