The Geometry of Summer

Costas Spathis

Although he lists his occupations as architecture and photography, I can’t imagine Costas Spathis has much time for the former. His broad travels and trippy, dreamlike aerial photos and videos seem like they would be more than a full-time job. Spathis’s creative work is simultaneously calming me and blowing my mind. Many of his work feature the awesomely-talented Naiads, a synchronized swimming team from Greece who specialize in weddings, events, and photo shoots. Of course, his architecture photography is stunning, as well, but today, I’m feeling beachy!

“[Costas Spathis] specializes in aerial photography and his work combines a minimalist style and geometric composition. His work is tangible proof of how technology increasingly influences contemporary art. Usually his photography resembles a pattern, a shadow game, a parametric view of a city, minimalism and various concepts of architecture.”

– About Costas Spathis

The waning non-summer we’ve had is making me long for sand and sea. If I needed convincing to visit Greece (I didn’t), I certainly don’t need it now!

You can follow Costas Spathis on his website and on Instagram, and you can follow the Naiads on their website and Instagram.

Lollipop • #emojisinthewild #legsinframe

  2. janhaltn
    September 14, 2020 at 11:32 am

    Happy to see this art today. I have a relative that makes a living doing aero photographic pictures for clients. A very long time ago, when I was a US Navy Air Crew, I took some interesting aero photographs. But nothing like this artist. Hal

