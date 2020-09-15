The Deep End

I recently read an amazing, heart-breaking first-person article by Jesmyn Ward in Vanity Fair. The moving piece is about love and loss and grief and COVID and civil unrest, and while I don’t feel equipped to talk about it, I strongly recommend you read it. Today, I’m writing about something much more in my wheelhouse, Calida Garcia Rawles, the painter whose image appeared at the top of the essay.
Incredibly, though the young artist has been painting for most of her life, she only got interested in the water when she began swimming lessons five years ago. Though she started swimming for the exercise, she found it was good for her mind as well as her body.
“I found that I felt emotionally lighter after leaving the pool, no matter what issues I was working out before I jumped into the water. This led me to begin using water as a visual language… a way to heal and address difficult and divisive issues. When I am in the water and I see the light glistening off of it in certain ways… it just looks so magical. The way the body appears to break, splinter, and flow in moving water appears other-worldly to me.”– Calida Garcia Rawles
You can follow the remarkable Calida Garcia Rawles on her website and on Instagram.
Stunning and emotionally moving paintings…and to get that kind of realism using acrylic is remarkable. Thank you OBT!!
So glad you liked them!
She’s got it. Beautifully done and almost photo real.
They make me feel the texture and the coolth of the water. She’s very, very good.
I enjoyed looking at each a couple of times. It was interesting to know what the artist was attempting to accomplish with the paintings. I am not going to spend the money but I feel challenged to attempt to paint a ‘women of color’. Not sure I have the ability to do it even if my hands were young again. Hal
I stink at all skin tones equally, so I guess that’s something…
