Ageless Style

Today, I am thrilled to bring you the senior fashionistas Britt Kanja (71?) and her best friend Günther Krabbenhöft (75).

After Joanna Toto’s Berlin Fashion Week photo of the pair became Vogue Magazine’s most liked photo of the year, the pair caught the interest and imagination of the world. Honestly, if they walked past me, I’d turn right around and follow them anywhere. I want to be wherever these gorgeous people are going!

“Although virtually unknown elsewhere, the senior scenesters are fixtures in Berlin’s art/fashion/club landscape. Günther, who became known [in 2017] as the city’s “oldest hipster” after a tourist snapshot of the stylish septegenerian on a subway platform went viral, is now a much-sought-after model whose favorite pastime is techno dancing. Britt, Berlin’s answer to Audrey Hepburn, is a legendary club owner, model and roller skate enthusiast who is the only person in history to have written permission to skate the floors of the famous KaDeWe department store.”

The Day

As if that weren’t interesting enough, they also made it to the cover of the most recent book by Advanced Style photographer and previously-discussed mensch, Ari Seth Cohen, who has a notoriously great eye for senior fashion.

You can follow Britt Kanja on Instagram and Facebook. You can follow Günther Krabbenhöft on his PR page, and on Instagram and Facebook. And you can follow Ari Seth Cohen on his blog and his YouTube channel.

Ein kleines ,feines Fest zur Veröffentlichung des Buches BERLIN STREET STYLE von BJÖRN AKSTINAT IN der Gartenstrasse bei @paulinasfriends .So ganz nebenbei gesagt -ich bin auch in dem kleinen Bildband ,BERLIN -Street Style gelandet , mit einem meiner ersten Streetstyle Fotos . Ich habe mich kaum wiedererkannt 🙏😎😂😎🙏. Es wurde eine wahrlich vergnügliche Veröffentlichungsfeier. #wasvomtageübrigblieb #buchtipps #friendstime #outfitinspiration #womenstyle #womenwithclass #menspiration #menwithstyle #coolpeople #womenswear #menswear #mensfashion #womenfashion #berlinpeople #styleinspiration #styleicon #lebensfreude #glücksgefühl #freundeshooting #berlinstreetstyle #berlinfashion

Mit sieben Freudensprüngen geht es nun voller Tatendrang und Energie durch die kommende Woche. Nicht das ihr glaubt ich hätte keine Bodenhaftung mehr,wenn Ihr diese Fotos seht,nein, das wird niemals passieren.Zum Abheben gibt es keinen Grund.Das Gefühl,man würde schweben,mit dem leichten plümeranten Gefühl im Bauch,ja das trifft es schon eher.Einige Inteviews,einige Reisen,und jede Menge Vorbereitungen stehen noch an,bevor der 22. September den Startschuss für die Buchpremiere gibt.@koone,schiebt mit seinem genialen Sprung schon mal mein Buch in die Startposition.Diesem genialen,coolen Typen solltet Ihr mal auf seiner Seite besuchen, und schauen wie man so richtig abhebt, und dabei eine gute Figur macht.@koone #güntherkrabbenhöft #buchempfehlung #seieinfachdu!@harpercollins_germany @thalia_buchhandlungen #glücklichsein #glücksmomente #menwithstyle #mensfashion #menswear #mensaccessories #menstreetstyle #coolman #bestdressed #schweben #abheben #freudensprünge #glückspilz #buchpremiere

Ein lauer unbeschwerter Sommerabend in der Stadt.Gemeinsam warten auf die magische BLAUE STUNDE,an einem ebenfalls magischen Ort,bei Freunden,wundervollen Gastgebern,Künstlern,Herzensmenschen,Inspirationsquellen,und Artists in Love.@liliandjesko Solch einen Abend trägt man wie einen Schatz,beschwingt und erfüllt zu sich nach Hause,und fügt dem Buch der Freude,eine weitere Seite hinzu.Morgen starte ich in eine neue Woche, die spannend beginnt ,mit einem Podcast Interview in der Ringbahn. Ich freue mich drauf !! Euch wünsche ich einen stressfreien Start in die Woche,und sammelt Inspirationen der unterschiedlichsten Art , nach dem Motto : was nicht glücklich macht ,KANN WEG , oder besser noch , findet erst garnicht statt .🙏♥️🙏 #sommerabend #seiduselbst #friendstime #glücklichsein #freundetreffen #inspiration #herzensmenschen #coolpeople #menwithclass #womenwithclass #lebensqualität #lebensfreude #positivevibes #positivdenken

Heute morgen ist etwas besonderes mit mir geschehen.Ich bin früh wach geworden,öffnete die Fenster,und spüre eine Stille,die ich bisher noch nicht so wahrgenommen hatte.So still,das ich dachte,so müsste sich der erste Tag nach einer Katastrophe anfühlen,wo ich der einzige Überlebende bin.Kein Vogel sang,kein Mensch war zu sehen,kein Geräusch zu hören,stiller als still war es .Das alles war aber nicht bedrückend,sondern eher ein leichter,schöner Moment.Eine große warme Dankbarkeit,mit Zuversicht verstärkt,habe ich gespürt,und sogleich zu den ängstlichen und verunsicherten Menschen weitergeleitet,um etwas Zuversicht auf Sie zu streuen.Wir befinden uns in der neuen Corona Welt,in der die Stadt, und die Menschen ,das Leben,ihren Rhythmus,verloren haben,den Rhythmus des Morgen,Mittags,des Abends,und den der Nacht.Das alles,und noch viel mehr,das wünsche ich mir doch wieder zurück in mein Leben.Das aber neu gefühlt,neu überlegt,neu gedacht. Ein Gedanken und Verhalten-Neubeginn!Diesen Neubeginn konnte ich gestern schon sehen und spüren, mit offenen Restaurants, Cafés und Menschenschlangen vor vielen Geschäften, aber alles irgendwie anders.Diese neuen Tage werde ich feiern,und sie mit meinen schönsten Gedanken und Kleidern voller Zuversicht begrüßen.Einen sonnigen Sonntag wünsche ich Euch,und einen famosen Wochenstart #zuhause #zuversicht #seieinfachdu #positivevibes #glücklichsein #lebensfreude #menwithstreetwear #menhatstyle #meninspiration @upscale.gentleman #mensaccessories #mensuitstyle #menswear #menfashion #menfashionstyle #bestoftheday #alleswirdgut #coolmen #sonnentag

Ein etwas größerer Spaziergang mit @britt.kanja im Garten vom @schlosscharlottenburg , am letzten Sonnabend,da gerade unsere Wohnräume im Schloss für ein großes Fest grundgereinigt werden 🙏😂😂🙏Nein , Spaß beiseite , zum @presseballberlin in der Orangerie des Charlottenburger Schlosses haben wir natürlich auch die Gelegenheit genutzt , und sind ein wenig im Garten lustwandelt.Es wurde ein rauschendes Fest . @presseballberlin #photooftheday #orangerieberlin #summerday #sommerfest2019 #schlosscharlottenburg #dinnertime #friendstime #friendsday #womenfashions #womenshighfashion #womenwithclassandstyle #menhatstyle #menswear #mensfashion #vougemagazine #voguegermany #gqmagazine #coolwomen #coolmen #coolcouple #bestagers #mensuitstyle #womeninspiringwomen #menspiration #menstyle #womenstyle #menwithclassandstyle #streetstylecouple

Was ich da im Gesicht habe, kommt, soviel ich weiß aus Schwaben,und nennt sich Schwäbische Maultasche .Ja es ist sowas !Ich habe damit noch so meine Schwierigkeiten. Letztens habe ich meinen Kaffee trinken wollen , hatte die Maske aber vergessen abzunehmen. Zack ,war das Malheur schon passiert. Ich habe plötzlich FILTERKAFFEE getrunken! Also man sollte sich schon daran erinnern das man die Vorhänge zugezogen hat.Evtl.war ich auch mit meinen Gedanken beim Sonntagstanz im BH ,als ich Tim ,im Schaufenster am Rio-Reiser Platz mit Maulkorb ,auf dem Weg zum Hainberg sah.Da ich ja massive Tanzentzugserscheinungen habe, kann das ja schon mal passieren. Ich nehme mal an ,das morgen Montag ist ,und eine neue Woche beginnt. Eigentlich egal , meinetwegen kann die gesamte Woche Montag heißen, oder Freitag.Anfühlen tun sich eh alle Tage gleich,deshalb ist der Name egal.Da wären wir bei meinem momentanen Lieblingsgefühl !! EGAL 🙏😂🙏. Also ich wünsche Euch eine zuversichtliche Montagswoche 🙏😂🙏 #mondaymotivation #montagslächeln #montagsmuster #coffeetime #kaffeeliebe @chocolateria_suende #sonntagsspaziergang #technolovers #housedance #houseparty #tanzenmachtglücklich #ravenfürdenweltfrieden #menwithstyle #menwithclass #menswear #mensfashion #menshats #mensuitstyle #styleinspiration #coolmen #mensaccessories #menstreetstyle #menspiration #inspiration #menswearinspiration #mensfashioninspiration #menshoes #bowtie #menglasses

Uii, Uii, die letzten Wochen sind so rasend schnell an uns vorbeigerauscht, so das ich fast vergessen hätte ,diesen ZAUBERHAFTEN ABEND zu erwähnen. Eine Premiere im Wintergarten mit fabelhafter Zauberkunst , traumhaften Illusionen,Magie ,Tanz ,Artistik, Comedy .Hier ist nichts wie es scheint .Menschen wurden zerteilt, sodass Ober und Unterteil gesondert mit auf dem Sofa saßen.Präsentiert wurde das Unmögliche , was dann aber doch möglich war ,am laufenden Band.Mein Favorit war unter anderen eine extrem coole Dame von 74 Jahren ,die extrem lässig ganze Tische mit ihren Füßen jonglierte, und mich schwindlig zurück ließ.🙏😂😂🙏 #variete #zauberhaft #zaubertrick #zauberei #premiere #friendsday #womenstyle #menstyle #womensfashion #menfashion #womenwear #mensuitstyle #menshatstyle

💫💫 HONORING THE 💫💫💫 💫💫💫 INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY💫 Female Empowermen & Diversity The Future is located in us it seems always impossible until it's done 💫 💫 💫 LET FREEDOM RING THIS WORLD NEEDS TRUE FRIENDS I love challenges ! while immersing in the sea of appearences, I reflect on the challenges of our future. Inspired by equality and gender equality at all levels, for people, men and women … and good legal certainty … 💫 💫 💫 I dream of a desirable future society 💫 💫 I LOVE DIVERSITY The differences of each individual have made the great developments of humanity possible. 💫 💫💫💫💫🌼💫💫💫💫 💫 In the preciousness of the moment from accident and necessity, in the simultaneity of inequality – I look around, after the truly feminine, the wise women, who thrives on flourishing. * this new foam-arisen * COMMUNITY IS THE FLYWHEEL OF MY BEING WOMEN WORLDWIDE CAN MAKE THE CHANGE WE WANT TO SEE IN THIS WORLD They have refined their consciousness The potential is gigantic In the best case, we create the seeds of change and the creativity for new possibilities. Ladies of the world will most likely create a community that loves peace and thus creates peace * * * * * * * Ladies will always find a way to deal successfully with earthly conditions. 💫 THEY WILL BRING HOPE FOR HUMANITY 💫 photo by @mrwpictures 💫

Wow , wie doch für mich die Energie zurück kommt , wenn die Temperaturen, umkränzt von der Sonne ,sich etwas moderater präsentieren. Zum Wochenende war ich mit dem sonnigen Henry @balaszeskul unterwegs am Kreuzberg, denn dieser Hügel ist der Namensgeber des Bezirkes .Der Kreuzberg mit dem Schinkel -Denkmal auf der Spitze .Der idyllische Wasserfall lässt einen für den Moment glauben , man wäre im Vor-Harz gelandet . An dem Tag des Ausflugs war aber die Stadt noch ziemlich überhitzt .Aber was rede ich da , das ist sie ja eigentlich immer . 🙏😂🙏Danach ging es noch rüber zum Gleisdreieck Park, aber nicht ,ohne kurz der Eierlikör -Torte des Herrn Minsch , Hallo zu sagen, und Ihr mitzuteilen,das Sie später vernascht wird .Ich hoffe sehr, das Ihr auch ein zauberhaftes Wochenende hattet , und evtl . sogar ein besonderes , inniges Rendezvous mit Euch selbst . Das sind ja oft die interessantesten Begegnungen !🙏😎🙏. Einen entspannten Start in die neue Woche, und alles Gute wünsche ich Euch. #photooftheweek #photographer @balaszeskul @kopfundhut #weekendvibes #shooting_time #menwithstreetstyle #casualstyle #menswear #gqmagazine #summervibes #berlinsightseeing #kreuzberg #friendsday #menspiration #menwithhats #mensfashion #menwithclass #mensweardaily #sommeroutfit #menwithclassandstyle

Wow, was für ein glamouröser Abend gestern bei der Fashion Show von @nannakuckuck im @steigenbergerhotels . Orientalische Pracht trifft Okzident .Grosse Roben=großes Kino=großer Auftritt. Starke Sinnesreizung aufs Heftigste🙏💃🏻🙏.Natürlich wurde nach der Show auch gefeiert.Britt und ich konnten natürlich keinen Moment still stehen, und mussten gleich dem DJ unsere Aufwartung machen .Tanzen gut -alles gut ! Ach ja, als ich dann spät am Abend Zuhause meine Augen schloss, tanzten noch die wunderbaren Kleider mich in den Schlaf, und ich träumte davon ,das mir einige der wunderschönen Roben am nächsten Morgen an der Supermarktkasse begegnen würden. Naja, im Traum ist alles möglich, auch Glamour an Berliner Supermarktkassen 🙏😍😎😂😎😍🙏 #fashionshow @nannakuckuck @britt.kanja #lebensfreude #glücksmomente #glamours #tanzenmachtglücklich #tanzentanzentanzen #highfashionwomen #womenwithclass #catwalks #womenwithstyle #womenstyle #womenwithclassandstyle #menwithclass #menhatstyle #womenhairstyle #womenpower #menwithsuit @loandgo #menswear #friendstime #dancingqueens #dancedance

Nach einem fröhlichen Drehtag , abschließend eine kleine Erfrischung im Brauhaus. Das ganze natürlich getrunken aus feinen , kleinen Bierhumpen .Britt sah wie immer , HINREISsEND AUS. Ich sitze inzwischen in Wien, und stürze mich gleich ins pralle Leben, um heute Nacht in der grellen Forelle ,( dieser Techno Club hat das Rennen eurer Empfehlungen gemacht ) das Altern zu verzögern 🕺🏽😍😂😂😂😂😍🕺🏽was immer Ihr macht , habt einfach nur Spaß dabei , und feiert das kostbare Leben , und werft Euer Lächeln wie Konfetti unter die Leute..🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽✔️ #friendstime #glücklichseinkannmanlernen #partyoutfit #lebensfreude #womenstyle #womenwithstyle #womenswear #couples #mensuit #menwithstyle #menwithhats #menwithstreetwear #menspiration #menswear #mensfashion #mensfashionwear #menwithclassandstyle #menstreetstyle #menstreetwear #bestager #bestoftheday #

Sieben Tage,sieben Nächte,so stelle ich mir einen vorsichtigen Wiedereinstieg in eine vitale,energiegeladene Woche vor.Die heißen Tage scheinen nun vorbei zu sein,und der Tanz wird die fehlende Hitze ersetzen.Lebensfreude und ekstatische Bewegungen werden,falls nötig,das Immunsystem stärken,und mich vor vorzeitiger Einweisung in die Stuhltanzgruppe des Seniorenstiftes schützen.Aber außerdem rückt der Erscheinungstermin meines Buches unaufhaltsam näher,und erzeugt auch immer wieder heftige Adrenalinschübe.Das es beschaulich und still in meinem Alltag zugeht, kann ich nun wirklich nicht sagen.Es gefällt mir eigentlich alles ganz gut,was mich da in Bewegung hält,und mich und mein Herz zum Tanzen bringt.Ich wünsche Euch eine wundervolle bewegte Zeit,bleibt gesund,und pflegt weiterhin die Zuversicht 🙏♥️🕺♥️🙏 #allesgeht #nichtsistunmöglich #lebensfreude #herzensdinge #büchertipp #buchpremiere #seieinfachdu @harpercollins_germany #seiduselbst #glücksmomente #positivevibes #positivdenken #güntherkrabbenhöft #tanzenmachtglücklich #tanzenhilft #housemusiclovers #raven #technolovers #technohousemusic #alterschütztvorfitnessnicht #liebedichselbst #allesistmöglich #menwithclass #womenwithstyle

