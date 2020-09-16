Ageless Style

Today, I am thrilled to bring you the senior fashionistas Britt Kanja (71?) and her best friend Günther Krabbenhöft (75).

After Joanna Toto’s Berlin Fashion Week photo of the pair became Vogue Magazine’s most liked photo of the year, the pair caught the interest and imagination of the world. Honestly, if they walked past me, I’d turn right around and follow them anywhere. I want to be wherever these gorgeous people are going!

“Although virtually unknown elsewhere, the senior scenesters are fixtures in Berlin’s art/fashion/club landscape. Günther, who became known [in 2017] as the city’s “oldest hipster” after a tourist snapshot of the stylish septegenerian on a subway platform went viral, is now a much-sought-after model whose favorite pastime is techno dancing. Britt, Berlin’s answer to Audrey Hepburn, is a legendary club owner, model and roller skate enthusiast who is the only person in history to have written permission to skate the floors of the famous KaDeWe department store.” – The Day

As if that weren’t interesting enough, they also made it to the cover of the most recent book by Advanced Style photographer and previously-discussed mensch, Ari Seth Cohen, who has a notoriously great eye for senior fashion.

You can follow Britt Kanja on Instagram and Facebook. You can follow Günther Krabbenhöft on his PR page, and on Instagram and Facebook. And you can follow Ari Seth Cohen on his blog and his YouTube channel.