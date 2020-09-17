My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 283: Supersize Me

by 3 Comments

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

I passed a woman on my way to work carrying a dumb purse of truly comic proportions. The sight inspired this week’s Etsomnia theme – huge, gigantic, unreasonably enlarged (not what you were expecting, was it?) stuff on Etsy. And though I scrolled past thousands of offerings, I only found two items I truly loved.

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

Everybody’s got that cousin…
The scale is ridiculous, but the color looks like it would cause cancer.
I guess you could teach your silly little dog to jump through them…
Bigger; not always better.
I think we know where this came from
“Lolita” hair bow. Why do I think you never read the book?
HOA: homeowners may only have two chairs on their porch.
Me:…
The class of 2020 has had a hard enough year. Don’t make it worse by giving them a dumb giant pencil.
When you want a necklace that shows off your neck muscles AND hides your waist…
“Your dress is hideous.”
“Yes, but look at the pocketsssss…”
How are you supposed to get them in this thing?
Of course it is. Look at the advanced age of your ball!

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 283: Supersize Me

  1. janhaltn
    September 17, 2020 at 6:10 am

    Got my day off to the fun time. Very funny. Hal

  2. Sheree
    September 17, 2020 at 8:01 am

    I blame Lenny Kravitz for that ridiculously large scarf he wore

  3. bcparkison
    September 17, 2020 at 8:35 am

    I do like the big chair .

