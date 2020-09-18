Legacy Project

In 2014, a young man named Dylan Scalet inherited his grandfather’s amateur photographs. He meant to do something with them someday, but he got busy, and one thing led to another, and he never quite managed to work on the project. In fact, it wasn’t until the COVID quarantine that he found the time to do something with the photos. When he started going through them, he realized just how wonderful they were.
Scalet’s grandfather, Jack Sharp, grew up in Bedfordshire, in England. After graduating college with an engineering degree, the young man moved to Geneva, Switzerland to work and raise his family.
According to his grandson, Sharp “loved life, the outdoors, and fully embraced anything he took interest in.” He certainly took some magnificent photos! I’m especially in love with his quirky compositions. What an eye!
You can see more of Jack Sharp’s photos on his grandson’s website and on Instagram.
September 18, 2020 at 8:35 am
I have been going through old family photos too. Nothing this interesting, but …do write on the back who is who because we may never know.
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 18, 2020 at 8:38 am
I always forget to do that, but my mother was great at it. When she was sick, she undertook to go through every photo she had, divide them up into four boxes (one for each of us and one for my dad), and label everything. It was an impressive project, and she managed to complete it before she got too sick to do it. I love that box. It makes me happy that she touched and thought about everything in it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 18, 2020 at 9:15 am
Bless her heart. It make life so much easier for those of us left.
LikeLike
September 18, 2020 at 10:11 am
I gave all of my photographs to my son, Karl Loeblein. I am going to visit them for a Thanksgiving meal. I don’t think they have ever done anything with them. But, that does not surprise me. The one with the young boy and typewriter. Ask somebody under the age of 18 what that was and I doubt most them would not have any idea what it was. I am still having a problem thinking that today’s youth don’t know how to use an analog clock. But at age 6 they know how to use a cell phone. Hal
LikeLike