Legacy Project

Jack Sharp

In 2014, a young man named Dylan Scalet inherited his grandfather’s amateur photographs. He meant to do something with them someday, but he got busy, and one thing led to another, and he never quite managed to work on the project. In fact, it wasn’t until the COVID quarantine that he found the time to do something with the photos. When he started going through them, he realized just how wonderful they were.

Scalet’s grandfather, Jack Sharp, grew up in Bedfordshire, in England. After graduating college with an engineering degree, the young man moved to Geneva, Switzerland to work and raise his family.

According to his grandson, Sharp “loved life, the outdoors, and fully embraced anything he took interest in.” He certainly took some magnificent photos! I’m especially in love with his quirky compositions. What an eye!

You can see more of Jack Sharp’s photos on his grandson’s website and on Instagram.