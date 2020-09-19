Today, I’m talking about a great band that is new to me, but very much not new to the world of music. This is Of a Revolution, O.A.R. for short. I first heard one of their songs posted on a friend’s feed (thanks SB!), and I was impressed with their sound and their musical maturity and with how really together they were. I needed to know more. The band has a kind of a U2 vibe, which I would not expect to like, since I don’t love U2. (An unpopular opinion, I know. I met Bono years ago, and his ego just put me off. I can’t separate him from the music.) Anyway, back to O.A.R.
When I looked them up, I was amazed to discover they’ve been playing together for 20+ years. Some of these guys have been playing together since middle school! The band hit the 1 million record mark way back in 2006, and they have performed sold-out shows at major venues including Madison Square Garden and Red Rocks, and they’ve got a really solid, loyal following (read 30 million views on YouTube). So where the hell have I been all this time?
You can follow Of a Revolution on their website and on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.
September 19, 2020 at 7:19 am
They are or he is very good. I really enjoyed the background video as much as I did the music. Cleaver video work on a couple of them. The Unversity of Florida is going to stream most of its music shows. I am really looking forward to watching them. There is very little of any type of music that I don’t like. I also had my first “Zoom” meeting two days ago. Here is the UF music link: https://performingarts.ufl.edu/events/ — Hal
September 19, 2020 at 9:17 am
Thank you for the link. I look forward to checking it out!
September 19, 2020 at 8:07 am
How nice to see ‘clean cut’ solo singing instead of looking like they crawled out of a dump.
September 19, 2020 at 9:17 am
You’re one in a million, Beverly!
