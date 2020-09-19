My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Of a Revolution

by 4 Comments

Photo Credit: Zoe Rain

Today, I’m talking about a great band that is new to me, but very much not new to the world of music. This is Of a Revolution, O.A.R. for short. I first heard one of their songs posted on a friend’s feed (thanks SB!), and I was impressed with their sound and their musical maturity and with how really together they were. I needed to know more. The band has a kind of a U2 vibe, which I would not expect to like, since I don’t love U2. (An unpopular opinion, I know. I met Bono years ago, and his ego just put me off. I can’t separate him from the music.) Anyway, back to O.A.R.

When I looked them up, I was amazed to discover they’ve been playing together for 20+ years. Some of these guys have been playing together since middle school! The band hit the 1 million record mark way back in 2006, and they have performed sold-out shows at major venues including Madison Square Garden and Red Rocks, and they’ve got a really solid, loyal following (read 30 million views on YouTube). So where the hell have I been all this time?

You can follow Of a Revolution on their website and on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “Of a Revolution

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    September 19, 2020 at 7:19 am

    They are or he is very good. I really enjoyed the background video as much as I did the music. Cleaver video work on a couple of them. The Unversity of Florida is going to stream most of its music shows. I am really looking forward to watching them. There is very little of any type of music that I don’t like. I also had my first “Zoom” meeting two days ago. Here is the UF music link: https://performingarts.ufl.edu/events/ — Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    September 19, 2020 at 8:07 am

    How nice to see ‘clean cut’ solo singing instead of looking like they crawled out of a dump.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.