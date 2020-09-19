Photo Credit: Zoe Rain

Today, I’m talking about a great band that is new to me, but very much not new to the world of music. This is Of a Revolution, O.A.R. for short. I first heard one of their songs posted on a friend’s feed (thanks SB!), and I was impressed with their sound and their musical maturity and with how really together they were. I needed to know more. The band has a kind of a U2 vibe, which I would not expect to like, since I don’t love U2. (An unpopular opinion, I know. I met Bono years ago, and his ego just put me off. I can’t separate him from the music.) Anyway, back to O.A.R.

When I looked them up, I was amazed to discover they’ve been playing together for 20+ years. Some of these guys have been playing together since middle school! The band hit the 1 million record mark way back in 2006, and they have performed sold-out shows at major venues including Madison Square Garden and Red Rocks, and they’ve got a really solid, loyal following (read 30 million views on YouTube). So where the hell have I been all this time?

