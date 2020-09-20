Paris-based Lebanese fashion designer Georges Hobeika creates graceful, gowns that are endlessly flattering on the female figure. I love all his creations, but it’s his embellished gowns that I found the most captivating. The designer is also an absolute master of bling. His application of luxe details like metallic embroidery, rhinestones, beads, and sequins is nothing short of genius.
“Georges Hobeika’s professional story began in Lebanon in 1995. In this country bordered by sparkling seashores, a young prodigy admired the thousand shades that vivify the Mediterranean and summoned the spirit of Haute Couture.”– About the Brand
Hobeika grew up in a small village in the mountains of Lebanon, helping his seamstress mother in her boutique atelier. As a young man, the budding designer worked as an intern at a number of prestigious fashion houses, including Chanel, until he was ready to strike out on his own. Since his first show in 2001, the Maison Georges Hobeika Paris Fashion Week show has been one of the hottest tickets in town, and for good reason. The drama and spectacle of his art – and it truly is art – is a wonder to behold. I just can’t get enough, and neither can his high-profile fashionista clients, including Heidi Klum, Prianka Chopra, Chrissy Teigen, Marissa Tomei, and Jennifer Lopez.
You can see all of Georges Hobeika’s magnificent designs on his website and on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
September 20, 2020 at 6:24 am
Blingtastic!
September 20, 2020 at 10:08 am
That is a great word!
September 20, 2020 at 7:06 am
They sure are beautiful. Another bookmark so I can come back and look a number of times. There is not one single model/dress that I can find any fault with. They are all great. Hal
September 20, 2020 at 10:10 am
I really do think his work is so graceful and skillful. It must feel wonderful to know you’re that good at your craft.
September 20, 2020 at 8:56 am
He has style . Some of the might be kinda heavy to wear.
September 20, 2020 at 10:10 am
That’s certainly true, but they certainly do photograph beautifully!
