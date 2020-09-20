My OBT

Master of Bling

Georges Hobeika

Paris-based Lebanese fashion designer Georges Hobeika creates graceful, gowns that are endlessly flattering on the female figure. I love all his creations, but it’s his embellished gowns that I found the most captivating. The designer is also an absolute master of bling. His application of luxe details like metallic embroidery, rhinestones, beads, and sequins is nothing short of genius.

“Georges Hobeika’s professional story began in Lebanon in 1995. In this country bordered by sparkling seashores, a young prodigy admired the thousand shades that vivify the Mediterranean and summoned the spirit of Haute Couture.”

About the Brand

Hobeika grew up in a small village in the mountains of Lebanon, helping his seamstress mother in her boutique atelier. As a young man, the budding designer worked as an intern at a number of prestigious fashion houses, including Chanel, until he was ready to strike out on his own. Since his first show in 2001, the Maison Georges Hobeika Paris Fashion Week show has been one of the hottest tickets in town, and for good reason. The drama and spectacle of his art – and it truly is art – is a wonder to behold. I just can’t get enough, and neither can his high-profile fashionista clients, including Heidi Klum, Prianka Chopra, Chrissy Teigen, Marissa Tomei, and Jennifer Lopez.

You can see all of Georges Hobeika’s magnificent designs on his website and on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Georges Hobeika HC SS 20. #georgeshobeika

Georges Hobeika HC SS 20.

Ethereal Waves . Georges HOBEIKA Bridal SS21

Seamless flows | Georges HOBEIKA Bridal FW20-21

