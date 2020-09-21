My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Pool Party

Photo: Marina Faust

There’s no getting around it. Tomorrow is the first day of Autumn. There’s a distinct chill in the air, and Summer, my favorite season, is over. I kind of feel like I missed the entire season this year. Like everyone, I was stuck at home avoiding people, working my tail off getting ready to retire, and we didn’t go to Fire Island as we have in other years. We’ve also been waiting for our outdoor space to be rebuilt, so somehow the season just got away from me.

When I realized I didn’t get into the water even one time this year, I thought it might make me feel a little better to take a look at some interesting, innovative, inviting pool designs. Some are residential, some are in hotels or resorts, but all look absolutely delicious to me. Boy, am I ever in need of a vacation!

Una de las dudas más habituales a la hora de diseñar una piscina es imaginar el color que tendrá el agua tras elegir el tono del revestimiento… ¿Transparente, azul cielo, verde, turquesa? ¿Qué color de mosaico debo elegir para conseguir cada efecto? El agua es incolora, transparente, pero ¿Por qué siempre tiende a ser azul en piscinas? ¿Depende solo del revestimiento elegido o debemos añadir otros factores? Muchos creen que el reflejo del cielo tiene relación directa, sin embargo la explicación la tiene la “Dispersión de Rayleigh” ¿Conoces este efecto? ¡Te lo explicamos de manera sencilla! El agua absorbe con mayor facilidad las frecuencias de longitud de onda larga (tonos rojizos, amarillos y anaranjados) que las de onda corta (tonos azules). Por tanto, estas longitudes de onda que no absorbe el agua rebotan, y al hacerlo las captamos en nuestros ojos. De ahí a que veamos siempre un tono azulado. #elanitpro #diseñodealbercas #diseñodepiscinas #piso #pisos #pisosyrevestimientos #pisosyazulejos #pisosyacabados #piedras #azulejos #azulejosdecorados #azulejospiscina #azulejosalberca #bathroomdesign #pooldesign #pool #poolinspiration #bathroominterior #mexico #méxico #mexico🇲🇽 #acabadosarquitectónicos #acabadosdeconstrucción #acabados #acabadoscerámicos #acabadoceramico #materialdeconstrucción #materialdeconstruccion

  1. loisajay
    September 21, 2020 at 7:06 am

    Keep working on your retirement, Donna!!! I retired in February–perfect timing right before all this mess–and it is wonderful!!

