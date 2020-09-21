Pool Party

Photo: Marina Faust

There’s no getting around it. Tomorrow is the first day of Autumn. There’s a distinct chill in the air, and Summer, my favorite season, is over. I kind of feel like I missed the entire season this year. Like everyone, I was stuck at home avoiding people, working my tail off getting ready to retire, and we didn’t go to Fire Island as we have in other years. We’ve also been waiting for our outdoor space to be rebuilt, so somehow the season just got away from me.

When I realized I didn’t get into the water even one time this year, I thought it might make me feel a little better to take a look at some interesting, innovative, inviting pool designs. Some are residential, some are in hotels or resorts, but all look absolutely delicious to me. Boy, am I ever in need of a vacation!