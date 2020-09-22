Today, on the first day of Autumn, I’m pleased to bring you a lovely poem that made me feel like maybe the end of Summer isn’t all bad. This is To My Daughter in a Red Coat by poet Anne Stevenson.
Late October. It is afternoon.
My daughter and I walk through the leaf-strewn
Corridors of the park
In the light and the dark
Of the elms’ thin arches.
Around us brown leaves fall and spread.
Small winds stir the minor dead.
Dust powders the air.
Those shrivelled women stare.
At us from their cold benches.
Child, your mittens tug your sleeves.
They lick your drumming feet, the leaves.
You come so fast, so fast.
You violate the past,
My daughter, as your coat dances.
September 22, 2020 at 6:14 am
Made the family unhappy but I moved to Florida to get away from snow, ice, and freezing temperatures. The poem is nice. Hal
September 22, 2020 at 8:47 am
I can understand both sides of that. I’m glad you’re warm!
September 22, 2020 at 8:28 am
Is that not the sweetest photo? So happy for autumn. Here in FL, all of a sudden the temps dropped to the 60’s !! No A/C for going on 3 days now!
September 22, 2020 at 8:48 am
I can understand why that would be exciting for you! 60s in Florida already? That’s a bit early, isn’t?
September 22, 2020 at 8:56 am
During the day it warms up to the high 70’s. It’ll go back to the 80’s before if finally cools off. But no A/C bills is wonderful!!
September 22, 2020 at 9:06 am
I get that!
