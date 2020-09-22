My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

In a Red Coat

Photo: hyacinth50

Today, on the first day of Autumn, I’m pleased to bring you a lovely poem that made me feel like maybe the end of Summer isn’t all bad. This is To My Daughter in a Red Coat by poet Anne Stevenson.

Late October. It is afternoon.
My daughter and I walk through the leaf-strewn
Corridors of the park
In the light and the dark
Of the elms’ thin arches.

Around us brown leaves fall and spread.
Small winds stir the minor dead.
Dust powders the air.
Those shrivelled women stare.
At us from their cold benches.

Child, your mittens tug your sleeves.
They lick your drumming feet, the leaves.
You come so fast, so fast.
You violate the past,
My daughter, as your coat dances.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

6 thoughts on "In a Red Coat

  1. janhaltn
    September 22, 2020 at 6:14 am

    Made the family unhappy but I moved to Florida to get away from snow, ice, and freezing temperatures. The poem is nice. Hal

  2. loisajay
    September 22, 2020 at 8:28 am

    Is that not the sweetest photo? So happy for autumn. Here in FL, all of a sudden the temps dropped to the 60’s !! No A/C for going on 3 days now!

