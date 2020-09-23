Turning Over a New Leaf

Lito Leaf Art

It sometimes happens that I come across an interesting artist, but I am unsuccessful in my efforts to find out anything about them. This is one of those times. When my friend JD sent me these leaf cuttings, I knew I had to share them. I did learn that the Japanese artist has ADHD, but he uses his disorder to inspire him rather than letting it get him down.

“Making positive use of the biased concentration and stiffness caused by my own ADHD (developmental disorder), I am making cutout works using leaves every day.” – Lito Leaf Art to Plethorist

You can follow Lito Leaf Art on Instagram and Twitter.