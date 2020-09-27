The Perfectionist

Today’s glorious paintings are by a well-known and much-loved (now deceased) English artist, George Vernon Meredith Frampton, commonly known as Meredith Frampton. The artist painted from about 1930 through 1950, and each of his paintings typically took between 9 and 14 months to complete. Considering how remarkably detailed and photorealistic his paintings are, it’s not surprising to learn how long he worked on them.
The artist made a name for himself through his moving, sensitive portraits and his meticulous details. I really enjoyed looking at all of his work up close, but it was his depictions of hands and skin that I found most mind-blowing. In fact, though he lived to the age of 90, Frampton stopped painting around the age of 50 when his eyesight started to decline. He never went completely blind, but the artist nonetheless decided to stop paining because he wanted to preserve his legacy. Frampton feared his compromised sight would prevent him from painting to his previous incredibly high standard. What a perfectionist!
Don’t think I ever saw any of them but I did hear about his works when I was an Art student in the late 50s. He is one of the best modern-day artists. Glad that Danna made this post. My art teacher worked 22 months on her large painting. It was lost in the fire. That sure brings back some wonderful memories of my youth. Eyesight is not the problem it is arthritis in both hands. Lack of desire also. Can’t give this more than five stars but this is sure a ten-star day. Hal
The HANDS! One of the most difficult things to paint…he truly was a remarkable talent. Thank you for this OBT! Happy day to you….
He is new to me which doesn’t say much for my keeping up with the art world. His talent is perfection to say the least.
