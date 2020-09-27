The Perfectionist

Meredith Frampton

Today’s glorious paintings are by a well-known and much-loved (now deceased) English artist, George Vernon Meredith Frampton, commonly known as Meredith Frampton. The artist painted from about 1930 through 1950, and each of his paintings typically took between 9 and 14 months to complete. Considering how remarkably detailed and photorealistic his paintings are, it’s not surprising to learn how long he worked on them.

The artist made a name for himself through his moving, sensitive portraits and his meticulous details. I really enjoyed looking at all of his work up close, but it was his depictions of hands and skin that I found most mind-blowing. In fact, though he lived to the age of 90, Frampton stopped painting around the age of 50 when his eyesight started to decline. He never went completely blind, but the artist nonetheless decided to stop paining because he wanted to preserve his legacy. Frampton feared his compromised sight would prevent him from painting to his previous incredibly high standard. What a perfectionist!