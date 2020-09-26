The Glass Fabricator

Cathryn Shilling

Glass artist Cathryn Shilling isn’t content to make beautiful glass that looks like glass. Not Cathryn. She has devised a way to make gorgeous glass sculptures that look like fabric. Mind blown. Her kiln-formed objects look like you could pick them up and start sewing.

I can’t fathom how patient and skilled you would have to be to create such things out of glass. Though I love the Silk series, her woven pieces are just endlessly fascinating.

Shilling uses the Venetian glass cane technique to make her strands. The canes are made by drawing molten glass into fine threads of no more than one or two mm. She then weaves them together, strand by strand, until she has made a large enough piece. She trims the piece, then fuses the strands in a kiln until they resemble sheets of woven fabric. The sheets are cooled, then re-fired and shaped while hot to resemble the drape of the fabrics they are meant to resemble.

