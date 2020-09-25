Mid-Century Essential

I stumbled upon Essential Home on Instagram, and spend a happy hour exploring their gorgeous interior photos. I thought maybe they were a design magazine or a decor website. It wasn’t until I clicked the link in their bio that I realized that Essential Home is in fact a mid-century modern furniture and housewares brand. Their beautifully-staged IG photos feel more like editorial work from Architectural Digest or Elle Decor. I didn’t feel like someone was selling to me; I was just fascinated and inspired.
Not for the modest budget, the gob-smacking furniture pieces are sold by UK-based parent company, DelightFULL. The brand is headed up by lead designer Carlo Donati, a legend in the Italian architecture and design world. His talent for reinventing mid-century modern influences for modern living is not to be missed.
“Designing for Essential Home is a challenge I took up with enthusiasm because it gives me the opportunity to work on one of my favorite styles and moods which is the mid-century modern reloaded with new cues and materials”– Carlo Donati
You can follow Essential Home’s delicious feed on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, and you can check out their beautiful wares on their website.
September 25, 2020 at 6:15 am
I will take a whole house full! Splendid design, color, and texture! Thanks for this!
September 25, 2020 at 10:30 am
It is seriously delicious stuff! Glad you enjoyed it.
September 25, 2020 at 7:14 am
Those are delicious
September 25, 2020 at 10:30 am
His use of color and texture makes everything look so lush. I just want to touch it all!
September 25, 2020 at 7:15 am
Wow. I was thinking this was from Architectural Digest, too. Absolutely, breathtakingly gorgeous.
September 25, 2020 at 10:31 am
I’m not sure how many of them were styled on behalf of the brand. I think at least some of them were photos of stylist’s work incorporating his furniture. Either way, yummy!
September 25, 2020 at 7:53 am
I do understand the importance of new design but they just don.t look ‘family friendly’ to me.
September 25, 2020 at 10:32 am
That is certainly the truth!
September 25, 2020 at 1:35 pm
Gorgeously sophisticated. I love the use of bold, rich colour against shades of white or brightly lit neutrals.
September 25, 2020 at 6:44 pm
Gorgeous pieces!
September 25, 2020 at 10:51 pm
I love one of them and I would be happy to have it in my house. Keep in mind that I live in a “double-wide’ mobile home. I own my ground in the woods with about 150 more. Very few houses are not mobile homes here. This is not a mobile home park. All of them are great to look at, There are a lot of ‘snow birds’ that live here. I would not mind having a whole picture book of them. But they are not something that I would ever buy with the one exception. . Hal
