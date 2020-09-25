Mid-Century Essential

I stumbled upon Essential Home on Instagram, and spend a happy hour exploring their gorgeous interior photos. I thought maybe they were a design magazine or a decor website. It wasn’t until I clicked the link in their bio that I realized that Essential Home is in fact a mid-century modern furniture and housewares brand. Their beautifully-staged IG photos feel more like editorial work from Architectural Digest or Elle Decor. I didn’t feel like someone was selling to me; I was just fascinated and inspired.

Not for the modest budget, the gob-smacking furniture pieces are sold by UK-based parent company, DelightFULL. The brand is headed up by lead designer Carlo Donati, a legend in the Italian architecture and design world. His talent for reinventing mid-century modern influences for modern living is not to be missed.

“Designing for Essential Home is a challenge I took up with enthusiasm because it gives me the opportunity to work on one of my favorite styles and moods which is the mid-century modern reloaded with new cues and materials” – Carlo Donati

You can follow Essential Home’s delicious feed on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, and you can check out their beautiful wares on their website.