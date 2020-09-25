My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Mid-Century Essential

I stumbled upon Essential Home on Instagram, and spend a happy hour exploring their gorgeous interior photos. I thought maybe they were a design magazine or a decor website. It wasn’t until I clicked the link in their bio that I realized that Essential Home is in fact a mid-century modern furniture and housewares brand. Their beautifully-staged IG photos feel more like editorial work from Architectural Digest or Elle Decor. I didn’t feel like someone was selling to me; I was just fascinated and inspired.

Not for the modest budget, the gob-smacking furniture pieces are sold by UK-based parent company, DelightFULL. The brand is headed up by lead designer Carlo Donati, a legend in the Italian architecture and design world. His talent for reinventing mid-century modern influences for modern living is not to be missed.

“Designing for Essential Home is a challenge I took up with enthusiasm because it gives me the opportunity to work on one of my favorite styles and moods which is the mid-century modern reloaded with new cues and materials”

– Carlo Donati

You can follow Essential Home’s delicious feed on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, and you can check out their beautiful wares on their website.

Mid-Century Essential

  1. yfaus
    September 25, 2020 at 6:15 am

    I will take a whole house full! Splendid design, color, and texture! Thanks for this!

  3. loisajay
    September 25, 2020 at 7:15 am

    Wow. I was thinking this was from Architectural Digest, too. Absolutely, breathtakingly gorgeous.

  4. bcparkison
    September 25, 2020 at 7:53 am

    I do understand the importance of new design but they just don.t look ‘family friendly’ to me.

  5. Laura (PA Pict)
    September 25, 2020 at 1:35 pm

    Gorgeously sophisticated. I love the use of bold, rich colour against shades of white or brightly lit neutrals.

  7. janhaltn
    September 25, 2020 at 10:51 pm

    I love one of them and I would be happy to have it in my house. Keep in mind that I live in a “double-wide’ mobile home. I own my ground in the woods with about 150 more. Very few houses are not mobile homes here. This is not a mobile home park. All of them are great to look at, There are a lot of ‘snow birds’ that live here. I would not mind having a whole picture book of them. But they are not something that I would ever buy with the one exception. . Hal

