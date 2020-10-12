My OBT

The New Ancients

Loren Nicole

Loren Nicole describes herself as an archaeologist-turned-goldmsith. Her historically-inspired jewelry is meant to capture stories of ancient peoples. Using responsibly-sourced gems and 22K fair-mined gold, Nicole’s pieces are both beautiful and ethical.

“We need to be respectful of both our local and global environment. One major benefit of focusing on ethical sources is that it often involves a very short supply chain, in most cases only having one person between me and the person that mined the materials. I take a lot of pride in knowing that I am helping to support artisanal miners and know exactly where my materials came from. In choosing to work with Fairmined gold, I want to be on the side that is supporting the education of miners today. Giving them resources to practice in ways that are both best for themselves and the environment.”

– Loren Nicole

Loren Nicole was a successful archaeologist, but inspired by the ancient jewelry she found, she turned down the opportunity to pursue a PhD in favor of a career in jewelry design. The artist uses ancient styles and 4,000-year-old jewelry-making techniques to create her jewelry. Her work is inspired by her three loves – archaeology, science, and history. These amazing handcrafted pieces are fit for a queen, either ancient or modern!

You can follow Loren Nicole on her website and on Instagram.

