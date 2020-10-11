My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Rediscovery

by 9 Comments

I was reminded of the song Whiskey for Breakfast by Bret Blackshear recently while reading fellow blogger Jack Shalom‘s blog. Years ago, during some of my more stressful periods at work, I would listen to the song on repeat while walking to the office. It never failed to make me feel at least a little bit better.

Blackshear’s music is a wonderful mix of Celtic and bluegrass, and I find it absolutely impossible to sit still when it’s playing. Back when I was playing it on my way to work, I had to pay close attention to what I was doing; if I wasn’t careful, I would catch myself skipping! Blackshear sings on some of his tracks, but while he has a perfectly nice voice, I most enjoy the purity of his instrumentals. They are once again doing wonders to soothe me, and between the election, the recent threats to same-sex marriage, and starting a new career during COVID, I need all the help I can get!

Though he doesn’t seem to have much of an online presence, you can still follow Bret Blackshear on Facebook and on YouTube.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

9 thoughts on “Rediscovery

Leave a comment

  1. Prior...
    October 11, 2020 at 8:01 am

    Hi – coming back to enjoy the other is gs later – and whiskey for breakfast had such an upbeat and clean playing kind of feel
    So nice to hear some sweet guitar playing today Donna – thx

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    October 11, 2020 at 8:27 am

    I’m thinking fancy foot work here. River dance or mountain clog.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. loisajay
    October 11, 2020 at 9:41 am

    My mind went straight to “Whiskey for my Men and Beer for my Horses….. This music is wonderful, Donna. I could see why you would be skipping! Reminds me of Celtic Fiddle Festival, which I love!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. janhaltn
    October 11, 2020 at 2:33 pm

    Just what I needed this Sunday afternoon. All of it is good music. Got my toes taping. Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.