Rediscovery

I was reminded of the song Whiskey for Breakfast by Bret Blackshear recently while reading fellow blogger Jack Shalom‘s blog. Years ago, during some of my more stressful periods at work, I would listen to the song on repeat while walking to the office. It never failed to make me feel at least a little bit better.

Blackshear’s music is a wonderful mix of Celtic and bluegrass, and I find it absolutely impossible to sit still when it’s playing. Back when I was playing it on my way to work, I had to pay close attention to what I was doing; if I wasn’t careful, I would catch myself skipping! Blackshear sings on some of his tracks, but while he has a perfectly nice voice, I most enjoy the purity of his instrumentals. They are once again doing wonders to soothe me, and between the election, the recent threats to same-sex marriage, and starting a new career during COVID, I need all the help I can get!

Though he doesn’t seem to have much of an online presence, you can still follow Bret Blackshear on Facebook and on YouTube.