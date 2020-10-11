Rediscovery

I was reminded of the song Whiskey for Breakfast by Bret Blackshear recently while reading fellow blogger Jack Shalom‘s blog. Years ago, during some of my more stressful periods at work, I would listen to the song on repeat while walking to the office. It never failed to make me feel at least a little bit better.
Blackshear’s music is a wonderful mix of Celtic and bluegrass, and I find it absolutely impossible to sit still when it’s playing. Back when I was playing it on my way to work, I had to pay close attention to what I was doing; if I wasn’t careful, I would catch myself skipping! Blackshear sings on some of his tracks, but while he has a perfectly nice voice, I most enjoy the purity of his instrumentals. They are once again doing wonders to soothe me, and between the election, the recent threats to same-sex marriage, and starting a new career during COVID, I need all the help I can get!
Though he doesn’t seem to have much of an online presence, you can still follow Bret Blackshear on Facebook and on YouTube.
October 11, 2020 at 8:01 am
Hi – coming back to enjoy the other is gs later – and whiskey for breakfast had such an upbeat and clean playing kind of feel
So nice to hear some sweet guitar playing today Donna – thx
October 11, 2020 at 1:02 pm
I love that song! It’s hard to hang onto a bad mood with that one playing.
October 11, 2020 at 1:21 pm
😊🎶
October 11, 2020 at 8:27 am
I’m thinking fancy foot work here. River dance or mountain clog.
October 11, 2020 at 1:02 pm
Yes! That would be perfect.
October 11, 2020 at 9:41 am
My mind went straight to “Whiskey for my Men and Beer for my Horses….. This music is wonderful, Donna. I could see why you would be skipping! Reminds me of Celtic Fiddle Festival, which I love!
October 11, 2020 at 1:03 pm
I’m so glad it made you happy!
October 11, 2020 at 2:33 pm
Just what I needed this Sunday afternoon. All of it is good music. Got my toes taping. Hal
October 11, 2020 at 4:29 pm
Dancing right alongside you!
