Crystal and Yearning

I am thrilled to bring you the glorious cast glass and cold-worked crystal sculptures by Steven Weinberg of Weinberg Glass. The large slice-shaped pieces – which are meant to represent boat cross-sections – can weigh nearly 100 lbs, so you can imagine how tricky it is to work with them without dropping or damaging them. I am positively gobsmacked at the amount of skill and precision that goes into these gorgeous pieces. And Weinberg was the inventor of many of the techniques he employs.
“Frankly, if the equipment or process or material wasn’t available or hadn’t been done before, we moved forward and invented it.”— Steven Weinberg
Like many of my favorite artists, Weinberg’s inspiration is the ocean.
“And so it is that the vast sea has forever captured the human imagination. Living much of his life surrounded by ocean in Rhode Island, ‘the Ocean State’, the sea has always had a powerful influence on Weinberg and his work. His original abstracted boat forms seen below were inspired in part by the cross sections of boat hulls. Imbued with streaming bubbles heading for an unreachable surface, the boat hull becomes indistinguishable from the surrounding water that defines its purpose.”– About Weinberg Glass
I love the image of bubbles endlessly reaching for an unreachable surface. Such an evocative, yearning idea, and so like the ocean.
You can follow Steven Weinberg on his website and on Instagram.
