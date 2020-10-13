Losing My Marbles

Photo: Marble of the World

Beloved and I have a love/hate relationship with marble. On the one hand, we are really in love with the look and feel of the stuff. The sheer mind-blowing variety of patterns and colors makes my inner designer go giddy with joy. However, we learned the hard way that marble is very hard to live with. Years ago, when we were redoing our downstairs bath, we found a multi-colored marble tile that so captivated us, it became the jumping-off point for the whole rest of the room’s design. Once installed, it looked absolutely gorgeous. Then we started to use the bathroom, and the problems started. Every drop of water etched the marble, every step across the floor left a scratch. We tried everything we could to keep it polished and beautiful, but we eventually just gave up. We haven’t gotten around to replacing it yet, so we just don’t look at it anymore. It still breaks our hearts a little.

I’ve also heard from designers and home improvement shows that marble counters, sinks, and bathtubs are similarly delicate, subject to scratches, chips, and stains. While I truly adore the look, I am thoroughly put off by its epic impracticability.

So rather than attempting to decorate with marble (which would only end in tears), I thought today I’d take a happy-if-impractical walk through the drool-worthy world of marble (from a safe distance).