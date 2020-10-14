Accentuate the Negative

Ane Christensen

London-based Danish silversmith Ane Christensen creates hand-made sculptures and tableware in both precious and non-precious metals. She has made a career out of exploring negative space. Christensen is inspired by her home city of London; the dialogue created between the shorter, older buildings and the newer skyscrapers helps inform her work, which is a study between the positive and negative.

“All my work begins with the simple geometry of bowl forms and flat sheet. I often include metal wire, used like line drawing in space. …My work is becoming increasingly abstract and less concerned with the traditional perceptions of function. My new work investigates the meeting of contrasting elements within a form. Simple, heavy and calm bowl forms are ‘interrupted’ by visually complex, open and delicate structures. The essence is in the dialogue, tension or collision that happens in that meeting point.” – About Ane Christensen

I like how clearly her Scandinavian roots come through in her work. Their clean lines combined with the elegant, uncomplicated finishes are terrifically effective.

