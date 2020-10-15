My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 287: Nothing Up My Sleeve

by 5 Comments

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

It’s getting to be sleeve weather, and I’m a total sucker for a little sleeve interest. I feel like it upps the style factor and helps distract from some of my… less-favorite features.

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

You should have seen the other guy!
Is she wearing Silly Putty?
I love Badgley Mishka as much as the next guy, but you’re going to regret those sleeves if you get caught in a rip tide.
I so wish I could pull this off! By BOMBORABOMBORAresort
I used to rock the giant leg-o-mutton sleeve in the eighties. Because I was an idiot.
I’m not entirely sure this thing even has sleeves, but you know I couldn’t keep it to myself.
There are good ruffles and bad ruffles. These are bad ruffles.
How lovely! By ElmwoodTextiles
This is definitely not how sleeves work.
The less said about this situation, the better.
I love a Renaissance peasant sleeve! By FrenchMeadows
Maybe they should have used some of that sleeve fabric in the bust area…
There’s nothing sexier than hanging worn pantyhose from your elbows
My goodness, that’s sexy! By DottiesDelights
I may not be a fashion professional, but even I know that’s not where the sleeves go.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

5 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 287: Nothing Up My Sleeve

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    October 15, 2020 at 6:57 am

    $225.00 for blue jeans? Sorry but I am not shopping at Badgley Mishka. In my group this question has come up a number of times. What is the purpose of a ‘swim suit’. If the answer is swimming, those sleeves need to be gone. My high fashion are jeans and a T-shirt, YES, I wear that to Walmart like I did yesterday. Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. yfaus
    October 15, 2020 at 7:34 am

    Thanks so much for the Thursday Guffaw!!!

    Like

    Reply
  4. bcparkison
    October 15, 2020 at 8:31 am

    Age old question…What and Why?

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.