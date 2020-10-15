Etsomnia™ 287: Nothing Up My Sleeve

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

It’s getting to be sleeve weather, and I’m a total sucker for a little sleeve interest. I feel like it upps the style factor and helps distract from some of my… less-favorite features.

You should have seen the other guy!

Is she wearing Silly Putty?

I love Badgley Mishka as much as the next guy, but you’re going to regret those sleeves if you get caught in a rip tide.

I so wish I could pull this off! By BOMBORABOMBORAresort

I used to rock the giant leg-o-mutton sleeve in the eighties. Because I was an idiot.

I’m not entirely sure this thing even has sleeves, but you know I couldn’t keep it to myself.

There are good ruffles and bad ruffles. These are bad ruffles.

How lovely! By ElmwoodTextiles

This is definitely not how sleeves work.

The less said about this situation, the better.

I love a Renaissance peasant sleeve! By FrenchMeadows

Maybe they should have used some of that sleeve fabric in the bust area…

There’s nothing sexier than hanging worn pantyhose from your elbows

My goodness, that’s sexy! By DottiesDelights

I may not be a fashion professional, but even I know that’s not where the sleeves go.