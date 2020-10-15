Etsomnia™ 287: Nothing Up My Sleeve

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
It’s getting to be sleeve weather, and I’m a total sucker for a little sleeve interest. I feel like it upps the style factor and helps distract from some of my… less-favorite features.
October 15, 2020 at 6:57 am
$225.00 for blue jeans? Sorry but I am not shopping at Badgley Mishka. In my group this question has come up a number of times. What is the purpose of a ‘swim suit’. If the answer is swimming, those sleeves need to be gone. My high fashion are jeans and a T-shirt, YES, I wear that to Walmart like I did yesterday. Hal
October 15, 2020 at 8:55 am
Atta boy!
October 15, 2020 at 7:34 am
Thanks so much for the Thursday Guffaw!!!
October 15, 2020 at 8:24 am
Oh dear!
October 15, 2020 at 8:31 am
Age old question…What and Why?
