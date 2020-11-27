Small Packages

My OBT

Cybèle Young

Artist Cybèle Young takes everyday objects and turns them into tiny paper miracles. Starting with fine Japanese papers, Young enhances them using etchings, paints, and drawings. She then turns and twists and molds them into miniature versions of everything from humble household items to fantastical sea creatures. The wildly diverse items are arranged in groupings alongside more abstract shapes. Young them places the arrangements under glass, occasionally animating them first using stop-motion techniques.

“I compile [my pieces] in various arrangements to create communities that interact and form new relationships – much like the small seemingly insignificant moments in our everyday lives that come together to create unexpected outcomes. These manifest as miniature theatres – one act plays, where shifts of scale and perception occur. Despite the absence of the human form there is an implied presence, where the viewer can project themselves into another world.”

– Cybèle Young

You can see all of Cybèle Young’s lovely miniature artworks on the artist’s website and on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and on her YouTube channel.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

  1. janhaltn
    November 27, 2020 at 8:57 am

    Good work. Fun to look at. Hal

