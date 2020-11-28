Making Hairstory

Bronner Bros.

I am a big fan of trade shows. Whether it’s the Toy Fair or the Chocolate Show or my fave, the Architectural Digest Design Show, I’ve spent many happy hours at Javitz and other venues marveling at the aisles and aisles of creative, wonderful stuff. But I’ve never been to a tradeshow as crazy, as energetic, as madly creative as the hair shows, and of that nutty bunch, the Bronner Bros. International Beauty Show seems to reign supreme.

Founded in 1947 by Dr. Nathaniel H. Bronner, Sr. and his brother Arthur E. Bronner, Sr., the organization is currently headed up by the next generation, represented by President and CEO Bernard Bronner.

“ Three things [my] parents told [me]: Work hard, Be Honest, and Keep Good Company.” – Bernard Bronner, Bronner Bros. driving principal

The company has a number of successful beauty brands, and they host the largest multi-cultural beauty shows in the US. The Atlanta-based show is a celebration of the beauty and strength of Black hair. From its humble beginnings in a YMCA basement, the hair event is now attended by more than 30,000 professionals, models, and gawkers. No wonder it’s been around for 74 years!

2020 being what it is, of course, all live events are cancelled, but that didn’t stop Bronner Bros. folks! In September, they hosted a virtual beauty show with all the features of the traditional live shows. All that’s missing is the hairspray fumes!

You can see all of the Bronner Bros. hair and nails magnificence on their website and on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.