Stamp Collection

Old Island Stamp Company

Every year, I try to make our holiday gift wrapping special. I’ve tried a number of tricks – I’ve used things like origami, glitter snowflakes, personalized wooden ornaments, and last year’s packages were decorated with holiday gnome finger puppets. But one of my all-time favorite years was the year I bought plain white wrapping paper and rubber stamped the paper, with gift tags to match. I was thinking about that project when planning this year’s gimmick (I’m not telling), so I thought it might be fun to put up some of the cuter holiday-appropriate rubber stamps I found on Etsy. They’re an inexpensive way to make packages, gift tags, and holiday cards special.

When I looked in my favorited items, every stamp I had saved over the years was from the same maker – Old Island Stamps. The Canada-based company I tend to favor the hand-drawn-looking ones, but if you prefer more formal or vintage-style stamps, they have those as well.

You can see all the magical, adorable, fun stamps by the Old Island Stamp Company on their website and on Instagram and in their Etsy shop.

  1. Sheree
    November 29, 2020 at 8:34 am

    Some of us don’t buy Christmas presents but, if I did, this is a great idea!

  2. janhaltn
    November 29, 2020 at 9:12 am

    What a great idea. Since my wife died in 2010 I have not put up any Christmas anything. Without her, I just can’t get into the Xmas spirit. I do have some lights that I might put up when I get back. If the parts come into today at the parts place I will be with my family tomorrow or the next day for both Christmas and Thanksgiving. Hal

