Mahtra

Every so often, one of my random searches turns up something truly special. Today is one of those things. These are the luxe-looking cookies by Mahtra, who goes by Royal Bites. I had a great time looking at Mahtra’s Instagram feed, but I wasn’t able to find out anything more about the artist. I believe Mahtra may be from Estonia, but that’s all I’ve got.

“The most complicated skill is to be simple.” – Mahtra

I guess we’ll just have to let his? her? beautiful cookie designs speak for themselves. They’d be so gorgeous at a wedding.

You can see all of the mysterious Mahtra’s design on their Instagram.