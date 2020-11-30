My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Royal Bites

by 10 Comments

Mahtra

Every so often, one of my random searches turns up something truly special. Today is one of those things. These are the luxe-looking cookies by Mahtra, who goes by Royal Bites. I had a great time looking at Mahtra’s Instagram feed, but I wasn’t able to find out anything more about the artist. I believe Mahtra may be from Estonia, but that’s all I’ve got.

“The most complicated skill is to be simple.”

– Mahtra

I guess we’ll just have to let his? her? beautiful cookie designs speak for themselves. They’d be so gorgeous at a wedding.

You can see all of the mysterious Mahtra’s design on their Instagram.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

10 thoughts on “Royal Bites

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    November 30, 2020 at 7:44 am

    There had to be a way to save the cookies. They are so beautiful and peaceful. I am not going to spend hours looking at the ones that have duplicates to see if each one is exactly like all the others but I don’t know how she does it. Love her work. Hal

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. loisajay
    November 30, 2020 at 9:57 am

    Wow. I am sure I would slip one of these in my purse to keep forever! **Put that down–you don’t eat it!**

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. StellaKate Blue
    November 30, 2020 at 9:58 am

    These are lovely! The baby-themed ones are my fave for some reason!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. isaiah46ministries
    November 30, 2020 at 11:15 am

    Just beautiful! Seems a shame to eat them, and nit to preserve them.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

