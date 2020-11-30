Every so often, one of my random searches turns up something truly special. Today is one of those things. These are the luxe-looking cookies by Mahtra, who goes by Royal Bites. I had a great time looking at Mahtra’s Instagram feed, but I wasn’t able to find out anything more about the artist. I believe Mahtra may be from Estonia, but that’s all I’ve got.
“The most complicated skill is to be simple.”– Mahtra
I guess we’ll just have to let his? her? beautiful cookie designs speak for themselves. They’d be so gorgeous at a wedding.
You can see all of the mysterious Mahtra’s design on their Instagram.
November 30, 2020 at 7:44 am
There had to be a way to save the cookies. They are so beautiful and peaceful. I am not going to spend hours looking at the ones that have duplicates to see if each one is exactly like all the others but I don’t know how she does it. Love her work. Hal
November 30, 2020 at 9:15 am
Me too….just so special and I can’t imagine eating one.
November 30, 2020 at 8:34 pm
I’m heartless and hungry…
November 30, 2020 at 8:33 pm
I’ll say this: every time I’ve had a treat that attractive and elegant-looking at a wedding, it has tasted like chalk.
November 30, 2020 at 9:57 am
Wow. I am sure I would slip one of these in my purse to keep forever! **Put that down–you don’t eat it!**
November 30, 2020 at 8:35 pm
LOL. I am a take-a-picture/eat-the-cookie kind of girl.
November 30, 2020 at 9:58 am
These are lovely! The baby-themed ones are my fave for some reason!
November 30, 2020 at 8:35 pm
They really are so special!
November 30, 2020 at 11:15 am
Just beautiful! Seems a shame to eat them, and nit to preserve them.
November 30, 2020 at 8:36 pm
Boy, everyone is afraid to eat them! I am clearly an uncivilized beastie and should not be invited to fine functions…
