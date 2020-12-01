Nap Time Art

Self-taught painter Teddi Parker’s story is something of an inspiration. No, she hasn’t done anything dramatic on a grand scale, but her quiet determination has made possible something many of us only dream about. I would always have loved to be an artist, but I let a million other things take away my time and attention. Young Parker has just as many things to preoccupy her, but she managed to carve out time for her creativity, with great results.

The stay-at-home mom lives with her left-brained engineer husband and daughters in Fort Collins, CO. Though she never had any formal art training, her whole family is creative and right brained, so as a child, she was encouraged to make art. But it wasn’t until she discovered an online community of artists at the Daily Paintworks website that she truly got inspired to commit to making art a part of her daily life.

Parker found herself a “pen-pal mentor” who is helping her learn the techniques she hasn’t already picked up, and she says her daily painting efforts have improved a great deal.

“Painting may be in my familial roots, but I am a firm believer in practice makes better. I picked up a paint brush sophomore year of college while waiting for a semester abroad to start and have been hooked ever since. What began as hauling giant canvases and brushes through the subways of Buenos Aires turned into discovering Carol Marine and the daily painting movement. I jumped on the daily painting train in 2014 and have grown and learned so much so fast because of it. Now I have two little girls at home and get to paint during their nap times, good thing I trained myself to paint fast.” – Teddi Parker

I love that she found a way to be an artist even though she’s got her hands full at home. We could all take a lesson from young Teddi Parker.

You can follow the very talented Teddi Parker on her website and on Instagram.