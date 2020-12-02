Hanging On By a Thread

Rebordação Handmade Embroidery

Today, we’re looking at some witty and wonderful hoop art from Rebordação Handmade Embroidery by Karla and Fabricio of Lisbon, Portugal. For those of you who are not fans of strong language, their wares may not work for you, but I think they’re hilarious. I have so many people who need some of these sweary masterpieces!

I wasn’t successful at finding out anything about the artists or their brand, but I can certainly vouch for their sense of humor. It’s not easy to keep up your spirits and continue to find the funny in a dumpster fire like 2020, but Karla and Fabricio are doing just that.

“Our mission is made art to make your day a little happier and funny.” – Rebordação Handmade Embroidery

You can see (and buy) all of the fun hoop art by Rebordação Handmade Embroidery in their Etsy shop and on Instagram.