My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 292: Your Aunt Fanny

by

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Today’s subject is a heated topic in our house. Beloved keeps expressing an interest in getting a fanny pack, and I keep vetoing the idea. (Beloved just said, “Honey, I’m joking. Most of the time.”) I can’t get behind them. (See what I did there?) They’re just plain tragic. I get that they’re “in” right now, but that doesn’t mean they’re in any way flattering or attractive. It doesn’t help that this is not an area to which I wish to call attention.

I’m not going to say it, but you know you’re thinking it.
When you’re really, really into this guy…
The next time someone says they might as well just apply fattening food directly to their ass, you might want to show them this chicken nugget fanny pack. You know, as a cautionary tale. Coincidentally, chicken nuggets and I are now on a break.
Do you think it started that way, or did her cats just shred it?
Okay, I admit I like this one, damnit. By OhJustDandy
Seems legit…
Places not to put a huge bow:
1. Your crotch
2. Everywhere else
Oh, goodie! A depressing ass apron!
They claim it’s inspired by Monet, but all I get is this.
Now this I like! By HimalayaHandmadeLLC
…Or you could just, you know, put things in your pockets.
If there’s one thing that makes something terrible worse, it’s glitter. And antlers.
And speaking of antlers…
If fanny packs aren’t worn around your waist, turns out they’re not so bad (and I kind of love this one). By GlowNerdsCosplay
Y U mad?
Less of a fanny pack than a tool belt. By which I mean a belt that makes you look like a tool.
It’s important to remember that a fanny pack does NOT take the place of pants.
Well, this would explain his enthusiasm
I guess we should be glad it’s cat food and not cat litter.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

10 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 292: Your Aunt Fanny

  1. silverapplequeen
    December 3, 2020 at 7:11 am

    Reblogged this on silverapplequeen and commented:
    Wow! I just got some fabulous crafting ideas! I knew I was holding onto those old jeans for a reason!

    Liked by 1 person

  2. artfulblasphemer
    December 3, 2020 at 7:25 am

    “I would like an extra roll around my midsection” said no woman, ever. I have, however, seen squared leather “belt purses” that were actually a bit tempting….

    Liked by 1 person

  4. janhaltn
    December 3, 2020 at 10:32 am

    It is currently in storage but I have a garden tool belt that is similar. I did like the one by HimalayaHandmadeLLC blue on black. But it is the only one that I liked. Humm does Donna want all of us to not like any of them? So she can point out that nobody liked any of them?

    Liked by 1 person

  5. bcparkison
    December 3, 2020 at 11:16 am

    Crazy..one thing I do not need is extra around my waist.

    Like

  6. loisajay
    December 3, 2020 at 11:27 am

    Do people really buy these? Even as a joke…..what a waste of $$$!

    Like

