Etsomnia™ 292: Your Aunt Fanny

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Today’s subject is a heated topic in our house. Beloved keeps expressing an interest in getting a fanny pack, and I keep vetoing the idea. (Beloved just said, “Honey, I’m joking. Most of the time.”) I can’t get behind them. (See what I did there?) They’re just plain tragic. I get that they’re “in” right now, but that doesn’t mean they’re in any way flattering or attractive. It doesn’t help that this is not an area to which I wish to call attention.

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

I’m not going to say it, but you know you’re thinking it.

When you’re really, really into this guy…

The next time someone says they might as well just apply fattening food directly to their ass, you might want to show them this chicken nugget fanny pack. You know, as a cautionary tale. Coincidentally, chicken nuggets and I are now on a break.

Do you think it started that way, or did her cats just shred it?

Okay, I admit I like this one, damnit. By OhJustDandy

Places not to put a huge bow:

1. Your crotch

2. Everywhere else

Oh, goodie! A depressing ass apron!

They claim it’s inspired by Monet, but all I get is this.

Now this I like! By HimalayaHandmadeLLC

…Or you could just, you know, put things in your pockets.

If there’s one thing that makes something terrible worse, it’s glitter. And antlers.

And speaking of antlers…

If fanny packs aren’t worn around your waist, turns out they’re not so bad (and I kind of love this one). By GlowNerdsCosplay

Less of a fanny pack than a tool belt. By which I mean a belt that makes you look like a tool.

It’s important to remember that a fanny pack does NOT take the place of pants.

Well, this would explain his enthusiasm…

I guess we should be glad it’s cat food and not cat litter.