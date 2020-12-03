Etsomnia™ 292: Your Aunt Fanny

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
Today’s subject is a heated topic in our house. Beloved keeps expressing an interest in getting a fanny pack, and I keep vetoing the idea. (Beloved just said, “Honey, I’m joking. Most of the time.”) I can’t get behind them. (See what I did there?) They’re just plain tragic. I get that they’re “in” right now, but that doesn’t mean they’re in any way flattering or attractive. It doesn’t help that this is not an area to which I wish to call attention.
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!
December 3, 2020 at 7:11 am
Reblogged this on silverapplequeen and commented:
Wow! I just got some fabulous crafting ideas! I knew I was holding onto those old jeans for a reason!
LikeLiked by 1 person
December 3, 2020 at 7:25 am
“I would like an extra roll around my midsection” said no woman, ever. I have, however, seen squared leather “belt purses” that were actually a bit tempting….
LikeLiked by 1 person
December 3, 2020 at 10:29 am
Agreed! If I had a waist, that is, which I currently do not.
LikeLike
December 3, 2020 at 7:41 am
OMG again
LikeLiked by 1 person
December 3, 2020 at 10:30 am
Happy Thursday!
LikeLiked by 1 person
December 3, 2020 at 11:47 am
😎
LikeLike
December 3, 2020 at 10:32 am
It is currently in storage but I have a garden tool belt that is similar. I did like the one by HimalayaHandmadeLLC blue on black. But it is the only one that I liked. Humm does Donna want all of us to not like any of them? So she can point out that nobody liked any of them?
LikeLiked by 1 person
December 3, 2020 at 11:26 am
I’m thinking this is Donna’s ‘secret Santa’ list.
LikeLike
December 3, 2020 at 11:16 am
Crazy..one thing I do not need is extra around my waist.
LikeLike
December 3, 2020 at 11:27 am
Do people really buy these? Even as a joke…..what a waste of $$$!
LikeLike