My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Top of the Pops: 1921

by 10 Comments

Happy new year! I don’t think anyone could have predicted the dumpster fire that was 2020, so I’m not even going to try to speculate on what this new year will bring us. Instead, it seemed safer to take a look back at the music of a century ago. I bring you some of the most popular hits of 1921.

Wishing everyone a very peaceful New Year’s Day, and a happy, productive, healthy new year!

The next offering may sound familiar, because it’s the song which was turned into “Look for the Union Label,” the jingle heard in commercials by the International Ladies Garment Workers Union in the 1970s and 1980s.

I couldn’t find an original recording of the next song, so this is from “Gosford Park.”

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

10 thoughts on “Top of the Pops: 1921

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    January 1, 2021 at 7:34 am

    Donna is starting this year with a double posting. I must say that the recording industry has greatly improved the sound quality. I had fun hearing all of these oldies again. Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. lois
    January 1, 2021 at 9:06 am

    Doesn’t the guy standing right behind the Overlook Hotel sign look just like a very young Jack Nicholson?!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Michele
    January 1, 2021 at 10:41 am

    I love “And her Mother came too”. Priceless!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. StellaKate Blue
    January 1, 2021 at 1:27 pm

    I just added Jazz Vampire to my playlist “Season of the Witch”. These are all so fun!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.