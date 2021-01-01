Top of the Pops: 1921

Happy new year! I don’t think anyone could have predicted the dumpster fire that was 2020, so I’m not even going to try to speculate on what this new year will bring us. Instead, it seemed safer to take a look back at the music of a century ago. I bring you some of the most popular hits of 1921.
Wishing everyone a very peaceful New Year’s Day, and a happy, productive, healthy new year!
The next offering may sound familiar, because it’s the song which was turned into “Look for the Union Label,” the jingle heard in commercials by the International Ladies Garment Workers Union in the 1970s and 1980s.
I couldn’t find an original recording of the next song, so this is from “Gosford Park.”
January 1, 2021 at 7:34 am
Donna is starting this year with a double posting. I must say that the recording industry has greatly improved the sound quality. I had fun hearing all of these oldies again. Hal
January 1, 2021 at 11:11 am
I did, too! Most of them are at least a little familiar, which is a testament to their quality.
January 1, 2021 at 9:06 am
Doesn’t the guy standing right behind the Overlook Hotel sign look just like a very young Jack Nicholson?!
January 1, 2021 at 11:12 am
That is Jack Nicholson. I put up a still from The Shining as a little joke.
January 1, 2021 at 11:46 am
Oh gosh. How embarrassing!
January 1, 2021 at 1:42 pm
It’s not! You caught my little joke!
January 1, 2021 at 10:41 am
I love “And her Mother came too”. Priceless!
January 1, 2021 at 11:13 am
Such funny lyrics!
January 1, 2021 at 1:27 pm
I just added Jazz Vampire to my playlist “Season of the Witch”. These are all so fun!
January 1, 2021 at 1:43 pm
Isn’t that one weirdly wonderful?
