Top of the Pops: 1921

Happy new year! I don’t think anyone could have predicted the dumpster fire that was 2020, so I’m not even going to try to speculate on what this new year will bring us. Instead, it seemed safer to take a look back at the music of a century ago. I bring you some of the most popular hits of 1921.

Wishing everyone a very peaceful New Year’s Day, and a happy, productive, healthy new year!

The next offering may sound familiar, because it’s the song which was turned into “Look for the Union Label,” the jingle heard in commercials by the International Ladies Garment Workers Union in the 1970s and 1980s.

I couldn’t find an original recording of the next song, so this is from “Gosford Park.”