And just like that, 2020 is hindsight!
I’m sure we’re all ready to see the beginning of the new year. We made it! May 2021 bring you all much joy and health and happiness and laughter. XOXOXOXO, my darlings!
And because it’s my tradition, here’s Regina Spektor with my favorite new year song!
I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!
January 1, 2021 at 12:42 am
Happy New Year!
January 1, 2021 at 2:02 am
Thank you! Happy new year to you!
