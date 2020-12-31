Today’s beautiful thing is courtesy of one of my dearest friends in the world, JB. A message of hope by the YouTube channel known as Tasty, “the world’s largest food network.” In addition to their wonderful food posts, Tasty does a weekly musical feature they call Saturday Night Seder. They get all kinds of fabulous performers involved in their recordings, including Idina Menzel, Mayim Bialik, Rachel Brosnahan, Fran Drescher, and Josh Groban.

The song I want to share with you is Next Year, and it features performances by Shaina Taub, Skylar Astin, and the Next Year Ensemble.

You can follow Tasty on their website and on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.