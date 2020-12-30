2020 in Review

Finish up your 2020 bingo cards, the year we’ll never forget is coming to a close. Some of my favorite artists and performers have offered up their own summaries of this dumpster fire of a year.
I tried to find a broad range of video recaps, and I hope there’s something for everyone. There’s certainly plenty of material to cover. Is it just me, or has it been roughly 4 years since January 2020?
“Here’s to the nights we won’t remember, and the friends we won’t forget.”– Ringo Starr Here’s to the Nights
WARNING: The first video below, “WTF 2020?,” has oodles of bad words, so please skip if the kiddies are near.
December 30, 2020 at 8:52 am
This wil take some time to get through. I’ll be back
December 30, 2020 at 12:36 pm
I’ll sit right here and wait…
December 30, 2020 at 12:51 pm
Simon’s Cat…how do I love that adorable little guy? 😻
