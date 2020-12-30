My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

2020 in Review

by

Finish up your 2020 bingo cards, the year we’ll never forget is coming to a close. Some of my favorite artists and performers have offered up their own summaries of this dumpster fire of a year.

I tried to find a broad range of video recaps, and I hope there’s something for everyone. There’s certainly plenty of material to cover. Is it just me, or has it been roughly 4 years since January 2020?

“Here’s to the nights we won’t remember, and the friends we won’t forget.”

– Ringo Starr Here’s to the Nights

WARNING: The first video below, “WTF 2020?,” has oodles of bad words, so please skip if the kiddies are near.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “2020 in Review

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    December 30, 2020 at 8:52 am

    This wil take some time to get through. I’ll be back

    

    Reply
  2. lois
    December 30, 2020 at 12:51 pm

    Simon’s Cat…how do I love that adorable little guy? 😻

    

    Reply

