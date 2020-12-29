Paper Chase

ChasingPaper.com

Years ago, Beloved and I helped restore a wonderful old house (in which we lived), and one of the projects we undertook was removing the wallpaper in the large formal dining room. We thought there might be one or two layers, but the hundred-year-old house had some surprises in store for us. I do not recall the exact number of layers of wallpaper we discovered, but I know it was upward of 6, each more hideous and stubborn than the last. The project – meant to take a day – took more than a week of back-breaking labor, even with help. As a result, we developed something of a bias against the stuff. In theory, I like the design possibilities of wallpaper, but the bother of removing it has put me off ever since.

Today, however, we’re looking at a product line I can certainly get behind – removable, peel-and-stick wallpaper! The stuff is made by Chasing Paper, and it’s pure genius. You can apply it to an entire wall, or it can be just a touch. It’s particularly well suited to smaller applications like the risers on a flight of stairs, or a highlight at the back of shelves, or a fun way to brighten up the space under the stairs, or to add atmosphere to a little reading nook. Chasing Paper even has super-useful write-on items like message boards, schedules, menus, and the like, and smaller items like removable wall decals.

With hundreds of stylish options in every color of the rainbow, the choices on Chasing Paper’s website may seem a little overwhelming, but have no fear. You can pick some of your favorites, and they’ll send you samples!

You can see all the wonderful removable wallpaper options on the Chasing Paper website and on Instagram and Facebook. And if you need help getting started installing your removable paper, go check out the tutorial on JessicaBrigham.com.