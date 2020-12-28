My OBT

Sea Glass By Design

Thomas Petit Glass

Derbyshire artist Thomas Petit was inspired as a child when his family went on vacation and did a tour of UK brand Dartington Crystal. But though that trip made him wonder what it would be like to pursue a career in glass, it wasn’t until years later when he took a glass blowing course in Cornwall that he decided glass was his medium. Although he did a three-year apprenticeship and then volunteered at The Glasshouse in Covent Garden, Petit kept his day job until 2016, when he decided to pursue glass full time.

“I draw upon many influences in the creation of my glassware, from the broad spectrum of the Arts, my own photography to everyday objects & experiences. When I set out to design a new range, I usually have a set of colored combinations, in mind. Sometimes, it is the happy accidents, that sparks the best ideas.”

— Thomas Petit

While making his pieces, Petit layers colored glass powders atop each other, grinding them by hand. He then alternates sandblasting and polishing techniques to create the landscape-like decorations on his vessels.

You can follow Thomas Petit Glass on his website and on Instagram and Facebook.

