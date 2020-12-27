My OBT

Happy Boxing Day!

Today, we’re looking at a young pianist/arranger Henderson Nguyen. Better known as The Theorist, the talented young man turns popular music into contemplative piano performances. The Canadian artist lists his musical influences as Frederic Chopin, James Blake, and English musician and DJ Jamie XX, though his sound is all his own.

A YouTube sensation, Nguyen’s channel boasts 1.1 million plus subscribers, all who found him long before I did. But I don’t mind being late to the party. That just means there’s more for me to binge! The musician also has a second channel, Theory Notes, on which he uploads Synthesia piano tutorials of songs he covers on his main channel.

You can hear all of The Theorist’s wonderful piano interpretations on his website, and on Instagram, and Facebook. You can see all his videos on his Theorist YouTube channel and his Theory Notes YouTube channel.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “The Theorist

  2. bcparkison
    December 27, 2020 at 12:37 pm

    Love watching his hands. Very graceful.

