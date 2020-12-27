Photo: Nicholas Dyee

Happy Boxing Day!

Today, we’re looking at a young pianist/arranger Henderson Nguyen. Better known as The Theorist, the talented young man turns popular music into contemplative piano performances. The Canadian artist lists his musical influences as Frederic Chopin, James Blake, and English musician and DJ Jamie XX, though his sound is all his own.

A YouTube sensation, Nguyen’s channel boasts 1.1 million plus subscribers, all who found him long before I did. But I don’t mind being late to the party. That just means there’s more for me to binge! The musician also has a second channel, Theory Notes, on which he uploads Synthesia piano tutorials of songs he covers on his main channel.

You can hear all of The Theorist’s wonderful piano interpretations on his website, and on Instagram, and Facebook. You can see all his videos on his Theorist YouTube channel and his Theory Notes YouTube channel.