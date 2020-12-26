Happy Boxing Day!

My older daughter has worked in the same nursing home for many years, handling entertainment and activities and programs for the residents. She’s a sweet, patient, upbeat person, and her seniors and colleagues love her (as do I!). But though she doesn’t complain, I know how rough this year has been on her, and on her colleagues and residents as well. When I saw the Christmas video by Sarah Urqhart, a fellow retirement home lifestyle and program manager, I immediately thought of my daughter, so today is dedicated to my first baby, who works very hard to keep her seniors happy and engaged!

This video features the lovely staff and residents at Chartwell Royalcliffe, a retirement home in Ontario, Canada. They seem to have made a lovely, warm community there, and I’m glad to see the seniors so involved and having so much fun!

“We know that Christmas this year will be tough on many, so we put this video together to bring a smile to your face! All equipment, props, & furniture were sanitized before & after use by our Royal Swiss elves. You will see some residents in close proximity of each other. That’s OK, as they are couples that reside within our home. Now sit back, relax, share this video with everyone you know, and enjoy!” – Sarah Urqhart

Since Sarah asked so nicely, maybe you could share today’s post on your social media or blog, or with someone you think might enjoy it. Anyway, who among us couldn’t use an extra boost of joy and fun?

You can learn more about Chartwell Royalcliffe on their website and on Facebook, and you can follow Sarah Urqhart on YouTube.