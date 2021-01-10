What’s Your Angle?

Tomasz Donocik

London-based jewelery designer Tomasz Donocik does things for and with baguette-cut stones that have never been done before. His work is the perfect blend of Art Deco lines and modern sensibilities, and his use of color is out of this world. After studying painting, goldsmithing, silversmithing, and jewelry making at Central Saint Martins and the Royal College of Art in London, Donocik went to work designing for a number of luxury jewelry brands, including LVMH, Garrard, and Stephen Webster, before striking out on his own.

“I started with an Art Foundation Course and we did a wide range of things from space and graphic design, to textiles and jewelry. It turns out that jewelry was my favorite because you could still draw and express yourself through art and you also get to make something. And like an artist, you can be conceptual or quite commercial as jewelry has a huge spectrum. What’s more, jewelry gave me a discipline that meant if I couldn’t be a jeweler myself, I could be a maker for someone or a designer for a brand.” – Tomasz Donocik interview with The Jewellery Editor

Rather than following the accepted practice of limiting each piece to either precious or semi-precious stones, Donocik is more interested in getting his color effects right, so he has been known to combine diverse stones like hematite, howlite, diamonds, and even leather in a single piece. He uses stones of all hues as his paints, playing with not only color but also opacity, and his pieces are painterly indeed. I also deeply admire the use of negative space in his jewelry.

