Until I came across the fascinating work by sculptural painter Justin Gaffrey, I had no idea what impasto was. Impasto is a painting technique where paint is laid on the canvas (or other flat surface) in very thick layers, usually thick enough that the brush or painting-knife strokes are visible. Gaffrey works with a signature line of extra heavy acrylic paint, and his painted pieces are typically between 1and 6 inches thick. I want to touch them all!
Gaffrey was originally a chef and restauranteur, but in 2001, he happily gave up the hectic life and long hours of restaurants in favor of the artist’s life. A self-taught painter, Gaffrey played with a few different painting techniques until he found his voice with impasto painting, which he thinks of as “creations that live beyond the canvas.” The northwest Florida native is also a skilled metalwork and furniture artist, and he showcases all of his artworks in his Santa Rosa Beach gallery.
You can see all of Justin Gaffrey’s gorgeous work on his art website and on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. And if you’d like to try your hand at impasto techniques, Gaffrey also has a signature line of paints and supplies for sale on the Justin Gaffrey Mart Material website.
January 9, 2021 at 7:41 am
NO!!! You need to see these hanging on a wall or display stand. This is the first time I have read about this type of painting. a photograph just doesn’t do them justice. These must be seen in real life and close enough to see what this artist wants us to see. WOW creative and beautiful. I can get the feel of what this artist wanted us to see but I can’t see the depth. I love all of them!!!! Somebody wants to send me one, I would be happy to have it on display in my house. — Hal
January 9, 2021 at 11:43 am
I really want to get my hands on them and read them like braille!
January 9, 2021 at 8:47 am
Amazingly creative chap
January 9, 2021 at 11:43 am
He certainly is!
January 9, 2021 at 8:56 am
.I love the dimensional look. I had never heard of this technique and now I will look for them. Thank you.
January 9, 2021 at 11:44 am
I honestly wish I could make a road trip to see them in person!
January 9, 2021 at 9:46 am
Super cool and I understand what Hal is saying about viewing them in person. And #don’teatpaint, I love that!
January 9, 2021 at 11:44 am
#donteatpaint is funny! (And good advice)
January 9, 2021 at 10:01 am
These are gorgeous!
January 9, 2021 at 11:44 am
I absolutely love them, too!
January 9, 2021 at 12:41 pm
Donna–Justin is up in the Panhandle–by me! A couple hours away but still….when you visit is gallery, you have to come visit me! He has been known around these parts for a long time. His work, in person, is quite amazing….and very heavy!
