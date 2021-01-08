Nick Offerman Approved

After two years of delays and red tape and frustration, we are finally close-ish to getting back our access to the water! Unfortunately, it’s January in New York, so we’re not getting in the water anytime soon. However, I can dream, can’t I?

These are the fantastic DIY canoe, kayak, and small boat plans, kits, and supplies by Bear Mountain Boats. They also sell kits to build miniatures of two of their most popular designs. Owners Ted Moores and Joan Barrett have built their business out of helping people make their own wooden canoes, kayaks, and small boats using woodstrip epoxy techniques.

Now, to explain my post title:

“A few years ago, actor and woodworker Nick Offerman (at the time starring on NBCs Parks and Recreation) found himself with some time to kill in New York City while his wife is working on Broadway, so he decided to build a couple of canoes. After reading Canoecraft, Nick called up to purchase some plans and before he knew it, Joan had enlisted his help to produce [a series of] canoe-building video[s] as a companion to Canoecraft.” – Bear Mountain Boats

In addition to plans and kits, the Bear Mountain Boats workshop also produces C4 and C15 sprint racing canoes (I don’t know what those are, but they sound impressive), prototypes for production design, and high-end OOAK custom boats. The company also does repairs and restorations of historically-significant small water craft.

You can follow Bear Mountain Boats on their website and on Instagram and Facebook, and you can watch the Nick Offerman videos and other how-to videos on their YouTube channel.