Etsomnia™ 295: Pantone Colors of the Year

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
Pair of Pantone prints above by LapinMarket.
This year, Pantone has once again decided it’s a tie! The colors of the year are Pantone Illuminating and Ultimate Gray. Taken together, the two colors look to me like the contrasts that make up our human experience: play and work, joy and struggle, sunshine and rain, liberal and conservative. Pantone says the combination is meant to give us hope. Better days are coming. After yesterday, I’m relieved to hear that. I certainly hope they are right.
I am not generally a big fan of yellow, but when set off by such a stylish gray, I can’t help but admire it. My Etsy search for items incorporating both of these colors really surprised me. Even the goofier items were kind of cute. Since I didn’t find anything terrible this week, we’re starting the new year with a whole lot of wonderful, at least on Etsomnia™!
January 7, 2021 at 8:26 am
Nice colors. Hal
January 7, 2021 at 1:37 pm
I like them, too!
January 7, 2021 at 10:15 am
Surprising myself by saying ‘great selections’ this week.
January 7, 2021 at 1:37 pm
I need to change it up every so often. Gotta keep you guessing!
January 7, 2021 at 1:39 pm
You did great!!
January 7, 2021 at 10:23 am
You did find some really good ones.
January 7, 2021 at 1:37 pm
Thank you! I quite like them, too.
January 7, 2021 at 12:36 pm
I wasn’t sure what I thought of Pantone’s colors but you have illustrated them beautifully together.
January 7, 2021 at 1:37 pm
That’s kind! Thank you.
