My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 295: Pantone Colors of the Year

by 9 Comments

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Pair of Pantone prints above by LapinMarket.

This year, Pantone has once again decided it’s a tie! The colors of the year are Pantone Illuminating and Ultimate Gray. Taken together, the two colors look to me like the contrasts that make up our human experience: play and work, joy and struggle, sunshine and rain, liberal and conservative. Pantone says the combination is meant to give us hope. Better days are coming. After yesterday, I’m relieved to hear that. I certainly hope they are right.

I am not generally a big fan of yellow, but when set off by such a stylish gray, I can’t help but admire it. My Etsy search for items incorporating both of these colors really surprised me. Even the goofier items were kind of cute. Since I didn’t find anything terrible this week, we’re starting the new year with a whole lot of wonderful, at least on Etsomnia™!

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

Charming watercolor ginko print by ClarySageMoon
I just love this vintage 1940s day dress! Sold by OverAttiredVintage
Color of the year mugs by HitTheBalance
Delicious upcycled cashmere cowl by KnollwoodThreads
Polished quartz-and-glass bracelet by LilyBankButtonDesign
Henri Matisse Blue Nude II print by YoishoPrint
My mother would have put me in this beautiful child’s dress in a hot minute! By TerskikhDesigner
Cheerful and stylish argyle drum lamp by DesignerHouzz
Beautiful triple-layer cotton blend masks by MilseaDesign
Very handsome phone case by PCsforu
Magnificent (if pricey) tweed boater by BobbiHeathMillinery
Completely adorable gouache painting print by JacqueOmanClinton
Stunning ombre rope necklace by MARISCAPES

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

9 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 295: Pantone Colors of the Year

Leave a comment

  2. lois
    January 7, 2021 at 10:15 am

    Surprising myself by saying ‘great selections’ this week.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. bcparkison
    January 7, 2021 at 10:23 am

    You did find some really good ones.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. chattykerry
    January 7, 2021 at 12:36 pm

    I wasn’t sure what I thought of Pantone’s colors but you have illustrated them beautifully together.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.