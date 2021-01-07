Etsomnia™ 295: Pantone Colors of the Year

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Pair of Pantone prints above by LapinMarket.

This year, Pantone has once again decided it’s a tie! The colors of the year are Pantone Illuminating and Ultimate Gray. Taken together, the two colors look to me like the contrasts that make up our human experience: play and work, joy and struggle, sunshine and rain, liberal and conservative. Pantone says the combination is meant to give us hope. Better days are coming. After yesterday, I’m relieved to hear that. I certainly hope they are right.

I am not generally a big fan of yellow, but when set off by such a stylish gray, I can’t help but admire it. My Etsy search for items incorporating both of these colors really surprised me. Even the goofier items were kind of cute. Since I didn’t find anything terrible this week, we’re starting the new year with a whole lot of wonderful, at least on Etsomnia™!

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

Charming watercolor ginko print by ClarySageMoon

I just love this vintage 1940s day dress! Sold by OverAttiredVintage

Color of the year mugs by HitTheBalance

Delicious upcycled cashmere cowl by KnollwoodThreads

Polished quartz-and-glass bracelet by LilyBankButtonDesign

Henri Matisse Blue Nude II print by YoishoPrint

My mother would have put me in this beautiful child’s dress in a hot minute! By TerskikhDesigner

Cheerful and stylish argyle drum lamp by DesignerHouzz

Beautiful triple-layer cotton blend masks by MilseaDesign

Very handsome phone case by PCsforu

Magnificent (if pricey) tweed boater by BobbiHeathMillinery

Completely adorable gouache painting print by JacqueOmanClinton

Stunning ombre rope necklace by MARISCAPES