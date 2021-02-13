Choir Scholars

Choral Scholars of University College Dublin

If it’s Irish choral music you’re wanting to study, University College Dublin School of Music is the place for you. The Choral Scholars is an internationally-acclaimed chamber choir of student singers led by founding Director, Dr. Desmond Earley. The choral scholars come from various academic departments to commit to an intensive choral program involving vocal coaching, language instruction, and performance-practice education.

In addition to their intense study, the choir also collaborates and tours all over the world

“With a classical focus, and an inspiration found in the music and literature of Ireland, the ensemble’s repertoire ranges from contemporary choral music to the re-imagining of Irish traditional song.” – About The Choral Scholars of University College Dublin



