My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Choir Scholars

by 1 Comment

Choral Scholars of University College Dublin

If it’s Irish choral music you’re wanting to study, University College Dublin School of Music is the place for you. The Choral Scholars is an internationally-acclaimed chamber choir of student singers led by founding Director, Dr. Desmond Earley. The choral scholars come from various academic departments to commit to an intensive choral program involving vocal coaching, language instruction, and performance-practice education.

In addition to their intense study, the choir also collaborates and tours all over the world

“With a classical focus, and an inspiration found in the music and literature of Ireland, the ensemble’s repertoire ranges from contemporary choral music to the re-imagining of Irish traditional song.”

– About The Choral Scholars of University College Dublin


You can follow the Choral Scholars of University College Dublin on their website, and on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “Choir Scholars

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    February 13, 2021 at 2:55 pm

    Wonderful voices. I am finding more and more various mucical and dancing on You Tube. Almost replacing TV. Hal

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.