Free Apartment Buying Seminar Tomorrow!

Hi, all. Once again, Cooper & Cooper is offering another free 1-hour webinar about Buying a Home in NYC. Tomorrow’s program will run from 1-2 PM. If you (or anyone you know) would be interested, please RSVP on the Cooper & Cooper website and use the promo code DK221. You will receive a confirmation email with login instructions.

The last seminar got rave reviews, so if you’re considering purchasing an apartment in NYC (or you’re just a real estate geek like I am), I think you’d enjoy the program. The Brothers Cooper are highly entertaining, and very generous with their knowledge. Please tell your friends!

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

