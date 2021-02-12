Stenzhorn House of Jewellery

In honor of Valentine’s weekend, I thought I’d showcase the shockingly-fantastic jewelry by the masterful House of Stenzhorn. Since its founding in 1979 by Klaus Stenzhorn, the House has been run as a family business, always working to perfect its high jewelry techniques. One of the label’s more important signatures is their mastery of the coveted invisible setting. Over the years, through a culture of innovation and intense attention to detail, the House has also developed new ways of hand-crafting bejeweled-yet-flexible necklaces and bracelets.

They combined Italian and French designs with German perfectionism, which is achieved through its own engineering, and by merging the latest technology with traditional handwork. [Stenzhorn] owns three factories, employing highly-skilled artisans that work hand-in-hand with gem and diamond cutters. This way, we stay in full control of product design, development and manufacturing. – About the Stenzhorn House of Jewellery

I was happy to hear that all diamonds used in production are certified conflict-free, and Stenzhorn is equally careful with their other gem precious metal and sources, too.

You can oogle all of the Stenzhorn House of Jewellery’s magnificent creations on their website and on Instagram.